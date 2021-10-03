Welsh men's and women's club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 2-3 October, 2021

WRU Premiership Cup

East

Ebbw Vale 3 - 27 Cardiff

Pontypridd 21 - 14 Merthyr

RGC 15 - 27 Newport

West

Bridgend 15 - 24 Aberavon

Llandovery 39 - 12 Llanelli

Swansea 6 - 21 Carmarthen Quins

WRU Championship Plate

Cross Keys 5 - 13 Bedwas

Tata Steel 5 - 30 Cardiff Met

WRU Plate

District A1

Abergavenny 17 - 24 Ynysddu

Blackwood 15 - 14 Blaenavon

District A2

Caldicot 20 - 0 Croesyceiliog

District A4

Talywain 12 - 12 Pontypool United

District B1

Rhiwbina 18 - 17 Llanishen

Rumney 23 - 13 St Josephs

District B2

Taffs Well 8 - 22 Cowbridge

District C1

Abercwmboi 30 - 15 Treharris

Abercynon 15 - 15 Aberdare

District C5

Bedlinog 7 - 0 Dowlais

District D1

Aberavon Quins 22 - 10 Heol y Cyw

District E1

Morriston 17 - 7 Ystradgynlais

Mumbles 22 - 17 Resolven

District G1

Llanelli Wanderers 13 - 13 Felinfoel

Nantgaredig 9 - 25 Carmarthen Athletic

District H1

Crymych 10 - 3 Fishguard & Goodwick

Whitland 36 - 14 Pembroke

District J1

Bala 43 - 0 Dolgellau

District J3

Nant Conwy 15 - 10 Llandudno

WRU Bowl

District A1

Abertysswg 33 - 6 New Tredegar

District A2

Abertillery B G 24 - 20 Llanhilleth

District A3

Blaina 10 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides

Nantyglo 0 - 15 RTB Ebbw Vale

District A4

Newport Saracens 0 - 17 Usk

District A5

New Panteg 7 - 38 St Julians HSOB

District B1

Canton 7 - 7 Fairwater

District B2

CR Cymry Caerdydd 13 - 13 St Albans

Llantwit Major 36 - 13 Old Illtydians

District B3

Penarth 5 - 27 Pentyrch

District C1

Tylorstown 27 - 0 Treherbert

Wattstown 24 - 14 Tonyrefail

District C2

Cefn Coed 8 - 22 Ynysowen

District D1

Cefn Cribwr 10 - 15 Nantymoel

District D2

Bryncoch 46 - 20 Neath Athletic

Tonmawr 18 - 10 Briton Ferry

District F1

Amman United 13 - 16 Tumble

District F2

Llangadog 16 - 13 Llandybie

District G1

St Clears 17 - 17 Aberaeron

Tregaron 12 - 60 Lampeter Town

District G2

Bynea 7 - 38 Furnace United

New Dock Stars 11 - 26 Trimsaran

District H1

Neyland 10 - 20 Haverfordwest

Pembroke Dock Quins 22 - 3 Llangwm

District J1

Rhyl & District 18 - 17 Mold

District J3

Newtown 31 - 13 Llanidloes

WRU Shield

District A3

Rogerstone 3 - 17 Bettws

District A4

Abersychan 15 - 39 Beaufort

Forgeside 20 - 6 Old Tyleryan

District B1

Cardiff Internationals 22 - 10 Sully View

District C1

Tref y Clawdd 6 - 14 Crickhowell

District D1

Ogmore Vale 16 - 10 Brackla

District E1

Fall Bay 37 - 12 Penybanc

Pantyffynnon 6 - 10 Pontyates

District J2

Flint 10 - 16 Dinbych II

Wrexham II 14 - 12 Ruthin II

WRU Womens Cup

North Wales 1A

Caernarfon 109 - 7 Holyhead

North Wales 1B

Shotton Steel 46 - 22 Bro Gwernant

West Wales 1A

Bonymaen 26 - 10 Seven Sisters

West Wales 1B

Burry Port 74 - 24 Haverfordwest

Women's South Wales Plate

East Wales 2B

Cilfynydd 22 - 45 Dowlais

West Wales 2A

Lampeter Town 51 - 5 Swansea Hawks

Pembroke 35 - 34 Tumble

