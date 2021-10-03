Welsh men's and women's club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 2-3 October, 2021
WRU Premiership Cup
East
Ebbw Vale 3 - 27 Cardiff
Pontypridd 21 - 14 Merthyr
RGC 15 - 27 Newport
West
Bridgend 15 - 24 Aberavon
Llandovery 39 - 12 Llanelli
Swansea 6 - 21 Carmarthen Quins
WRU Championship Plate
Cross Keys 5 - 13 Bedwas
Tata Steel 5 - 30 Cardiff Met
WRU Plate
District A1
Abergavenny 17 - 24 Ynysddu
Blackwood 15 - 14 Blaenavon
District A2
Caldicot 20 - 0 Croesyceiliog
District A4
Talywain 12 - 12 Pontypool United
District B1
Rhiwbina 18 - 17 Llanishen
Rumney 23 - 13 St Josephs
District B2
Taffs Well 8 - 22 Cowbridge
District C1
Abercwmboi 30 - 15 Treharris
Abercynon 15 - 15 Aberdare
District C5
Bedlinog 7 - 0 Dowlais
District D1
Aberavon Quins 22 - 10 Heol y Cyw
District E1
Morriston 17 - 7 Ystradgynlais
Mumbles 22 - 17 Resolven
District G1
Llanelli Wanderers 13 - 13 Felinfoel
Nantgaredig 9 - 25 Carmarthen Athletic
District H1
Crymych 10 - 3 Fishguard & Goodwick
Whitland 36 - 14 Pembroke
District J1
Bala 43 - 0 Dolgellau
District J3
Nant Conwy 15 - 10 Llandudno
WRU Bowl
District A1
Abertysswg 33 - 6 New Tredegar
District A2
Abertillery B G 24 - 20 Llanhilleth
District A3
Blaina 10 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides
Nantyglo 0 - 15 RTB Ebbw Vale
District A4
Newport Saracens 0 - 17 Usk
District A5
New Panteg 7 - 38 St Julians HSOB
District B1
Canton 7 - 7 Fairwater
District B2
CR Cymry Caerdydd 13 - 13 St Albans
Llantwit Major 36 - 13 Old Illtydians
District B3
Penarth 5 - 27 Pentyrch
District C1
Tylorstown 27 - 0 Treherbert
Wattstown 24 - 14 Tonyrefail
District C2
Cefn Coed 8 - 22 Ynysowen
District D1
Cefn Cribwr 10 - 15 Nantymoel
District D2
Bryncoch 46 - 20 Neath Athletic
Tonmawr 18 - 10 Briton Ferry
District F1
Amman United 13 - 16 Tumble
District F2
Llangadog 16 - 13 Llandybie
District G1
St Clears 17 - 17 Aberaeron
Tregaron 12 - 60 Lampeter Town
District G2
Bynea 7 - 38 Furnace United
New Dock Stars 11 - 26 Trimsaran
District H1
Neyland 10 - 20 Haverfordwest
Pembroke Dock Quins 22 - 3 Llangwm
District J1
Rhyl & District 18 - 17 Mold
District J3
Newtown 31 - 13 Llanidloes
WRU Shield
District A3
Rogerstone 3 - 17 Bettws
District A4
Abersychan 15 - 39 Beaufort
Forgeside 20 - 6 Old Tyleryan
District B1
Cardiff Internationals 22 - 10 Sully View
District C1
Tref y Clawdd 6 - 14 Crickhowell
District D1
Ogmore Vale 16 - 10 Brackla
District E1
Fall Bay 37 - 12 Penybanc
Pantyffynnon 6 - 10 Pontyates
District J2
Flint 10 - 16 Dinbych II
Wrexham II 14 - 12 Ruthin II
WRU Womens Cup
North Wales 1A
Caernarfon 109 - 7 Holyhead
North Wales 1B
Shotton Steel 46 - 22 Bro Gwernant
West Wales 1A
Bonymaen 26 - 10 Seven Sisters
West Wales 1B
Burry Port 74 - 24 Haverfordwest
Women's South Wales Plate
East Wales 2B
Cilfynydd 22 - 45 Dowlais
West Wales 2A
Lampeter Town 51 - 5 Swansea Hawks
Pembroke 35 - 34 Tumble