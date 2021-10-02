Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

WP Nel scored a try for Edinburgh in the defeat in Treviso

United Rugby Championship Benetton: (15) 28 Tries: Lucchesi (2); Ioane Pens: Albornoz; Marin Cons: Albornoz; Marin Drop-goal: Marin Edinburgh: (19) 27 Tries: Nel; Vellacott (2); McInally Pens: van der Walt (2) Cons: van der Walt

Leonardo Marin's 85th-minute drop-goal stunned Edinburgh in a thrilling United Rugby Championship win for Benetton.

Edinburgh looked to have done enough after Ben Vellacott scored two tries, but 19-year-old Marin struck with the game's final kick in Treviso.

Mike Blair's men collected two points from the contest, but he will be frustrated that Edinburgh could not close things out.

Prop WP Nel and hooker Stuart McInally also touched down for Edinburgh.

Benetton crossed for two tries with hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi and one from wing Monty Ioane, while Tomas Albornoz booted a penalty and conversion and Marin added a penalty, conversion and a clinching drop-goal.

Benetton blasted out of the blocks, taking a fourth-minute lead as Lucchesi burst through a huge gap to touch down unopposed, but Edinburgh regrouped impressively as Nel crashed over for an equalising touchdown that Van Der Walt converted.

Edinburgh built on Nel's score after Albornoz kicked a penalty when Vellacott showcased his pace and elusiveness by darting over for a smart score.

Van Der Walt added the conversion, then Vellacott unlocked Benetton's defence again just four minutes later, claiming a quickfire second touchdown as Edinburgh opened up an 11-point lead.

Benetton cut the deficit through a clever score six minutes before half-time with Albornoz accurately kicking to Ioane who crossed wide out, as Albornoz converted to make it 19-15 at the break.

Edinburgh soon breached Benetton's defence for a fourth occasion after a relentless driving maul ended with McInally touching down early in the second period.

Benetton's substitute hooker Gianmarco Nicotera was sin-binned for obstruction on Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham early in the final quarter, yet the one-man disadvantage made little difference as Lucchesi collected his second try after a Marin penalty, with the teenager converting and then delivering his dramatic drop-goal.