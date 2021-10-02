Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brown is a proven performer for club and country

A last-gasp try from Shaunagh Brown helped Premier 15s champions Harlequins claim a narrow 21-18 victory over Gloucester-Hartpury.

The West Country side led 18-7 at the break but Quins stormed back in the second half with Sarah Bonar's try cutting the gap to four points.

It looked like Gloucester-Hartpury would hold on but Brown's late try, converted by Lagilagi Tuima, sealed it.

Elsewhere, leaders Bristol Bears and Saracens remained unbeaten.

Bristol's Phoebe Murray scored her seventh try of the season while Amy Coles, Hannah West and Simi Pam also crossed in the first half against Sale Sharks.

Sale, who are still chasing their first win of the season, battled well and a Lauren Delany try did close the gap but Siwan Lillicrap helped secure a 27-17 bonus-point victory and a fourth win out of four.

Saracens also claimed a winning bonus point after getting the better of Worcester 34-5 with tries from Charlotte Clapp, Raijieli Laqeretabua, Zoe Harrison, Poppy Cleall and Katherine Evans.

Exeter Chiefs followed up their win over Harlequins last time out with a 23-13 success over Wasps.

Loughborough Lightning claimed their first win of the season, running in nine tries to beat Durham Sharks 59-0.