Saracens were promoted back to the Premiership at the end of the 2020-21 season

Saracens have agreed a £32m takeover deal with a consortium of investors that includes South African World Cup-winning former captain Francois Pienaar.

The group will acquire a majority controlling stake in the club.

Nigel Wray, the club's owner for 26 years, retains "a significant minority shareholding, albeit a passive one", a club statement said.

Chairman Neil Golding and chief executive Lucy Wray will remain.

Marco V. Masotti, the owner of South Africa's Sharks rugby team, is also part of the six-person consortium.

Saracens say the money brought in by the investors will help the club "maintain their position at the top of the men's game".

Saracens were given a 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine in 2019 for breaching the league's salary caps.

They were subsequently relegated from the Premiership at the end of the 2019-20 season, but won promotion back in the next season.

"I have given my heart and soul to the club for more than two decades, having chaired Saracens since the first days of professionalism," Nigel Wray said.

"Sadly, I'm not getting any younger and I have always wanted to make sure that Saracens is in very safe hands for many future generations."

