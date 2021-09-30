Saracens agree £32m takeover deal from consortium of investors
Saracens have agreed a £32m takeover deal that will see a consortium of investors acquire a majority controlling stake in the club.
The consortium includes South African World Cup-winning captain and former Saracens player Francois Pienaar.
Nigel Wray, the club's owner for 26 years, retains "a significant minority shareholding, albeit a passive one".
Chairman Neil Golding remains in his role, as does chief executive Lucy Wray.
