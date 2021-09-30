Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens have agreed a £32m takeover deal that will see a consortium of investors acquire a majority controlling stake in the club.

The consortium includes South African World Cup-winning captain and former Saracens player Francois Pienaar.

Nigel Wray, the club's owner for 26 years, retains "a significant minority shareholding, albeit a passive one".

Chairman Neil Golding remains in his role, as does chief executive Lucy Wray.

