Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Japan scored a late try to beat Scotland in Glasgow in November 2019

Scotland will take on Japan in Edinburgh on 14 November as they prepare for the Women's World Cup repechage tournament.

The sole autumn Test will be staged at Edinburgh Rugby's new DAM Health Stadium (kick off 16.10 GMT).

Scotland last met Japan in November 2019, losing 24-20 at Scotstoun.

The match has been moved away from the team's usual Glasgow home since the city is hosting the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

Scotland booked their place at January's repechage tournament after finishing second behind Italy in the European qualifier.

They will compete against Samoa, Colombia and the runners-up of Asian qualifying in the final qualifying event, with the winners claiming the 12th and final spot in next year's World Cup in New Zealand.

"The squad are in a really good place right now," said head coach Bryan Easson. "We have an exciting few months ahead.

"The support that we have had over the last 18 months has been fantastic and the whole squad can't wait to run out in front of a home crowd.

"Scotstoun has been a great home for us, but in this instance playing in Edinburgh will hopefully allow more fans to come and support us, especially the day after the men play South Africa at Murrayfield."