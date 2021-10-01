Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams added becoming a Test Lion to his list of achievements on their summer tour to South Africa

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Cardiff Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live Radio Cymru 2 commentary. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 3 October from 19:00 and later on demand

Josh Adams will become the first of Wales' 2021 British and Irish Lions to start a United Rugby Championship game.

He has been named on the wing for Cardiff's round-two trip to Ospreys on Saturday night.

Lions lock Adam Beard came off the bench as Ospreys won at Dragons and is set to do so again in Swansea.

Wales' fly-half absence worries have also been eased with Rhys Priestland having passed head injury protocols to start for Cardiff.

Priestland came off early as Cardiff beat Connacht last Friday, followed by replacement Jarrod Evans - another Wales stand-off - being helped off after a heavy blow to his sternum.

Gareth Anscombe again starts for Ospreys, whose boss Toby Booth called for patience as the Wales fly-half continues his game-time recovery following a lengthy injury absence.

The hosts have named Max Nagy to make his first start at full-back following his progress from English club Buckingham to Swansea University and Swansea RFC.

For Cardiff, Adams takes over from Jason Harries (hamstring) while Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams takes over from namesake Lloyd, who did emergency 10 duty against Connacht.

Wales props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis also come in to start for Cardiff.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "I know Dai Young well from his days with Wasps in the [English] Premiership, so we know what kind of team they want to be under Dai and we saw how well they performed on the weekend.

"Connacht can be a stubborn team to come away with five points and the victory is very impressive. We know we need to be exactly where we need to be on Saturday."

Cardiff boss Dai Young said: "We played against the Ospreys towards the end of last season in the Rainbow Cup but this is a proper league game, which we're looking forward to.

"They've come on leaps and bounds in the last 12 to 18 months. They're looking a real quality team and we'll have to be at our best to get a result.

"They're very good up front and we know the set-piece on the weekend will be a challenge. It's about the set-piece, it's about the breakdown and it's about physicality on both sides of the ball."

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Mat Protheroe, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Elvis Taione, Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Cardiff Rugby: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Josh Adams; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Kirby Myhill, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Matthew Screech, Josh Turnbull (capt), Ellis Jenkins, James Ratti.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Corey Domachowski, Dmitri Arhip, Rory Thornton, Will Boyde, Lloyd Williams, Ben Thomas, Matthew Morgan.

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)

Assistants: Ben Breakspear & Jason Morris (WRU)

TMO: AJ Jacobs (SARU)