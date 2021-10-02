Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Mitchell (right) played a pivotal role for Northampton from scrum-half in tricky conditions

Gallagher Premiership Northampton (17) 23 Tries: Collins, Proctor Cons: Biggar 2 Pens: Biggar 3 London Irish (7) 21 Tries: Creevy, Penalty, Parton Cons: Jackson 2

Northampton held off a spirited London Irish comeback to win and maintain their 100% start to the season.

Dan Biggar kicked a decisive late penalty for a 23-21 win after their 17-0 first-half lead had been wiped out.

Paddy Jackson had a chance to snatch victory for Irish in added time but his attempted drop-goal went wide.

Saints scored early tries through Tom Collins and Matt Proctor before Irish replied through Agustin Creevy, a penalty try and Tom Parton.

There was a nervy wait for Saints to secure the win after Irish fly-half Jackson missed his drop-goal while television match official David Rose cast his eyes over a suspected no-arms tackle by Courtney Lawes.

But the decision went in the hosts' favour and Irish's wait for a Premiership win now stretches back to nine matches after beginning this term with two defeats and a draw.

They looked like ending that six-month wait for a victory when full-back Parton crossed for their third try to give them the lead on 63 minutes.

Saints fly-half Biggar's third penalty with six minutes to play won it after they failed to capitalise on a first half that saw two early tries from winger Collins and centre Proctor.

But Irish hooker Creevy's try under the posts shortly before the break from a rolling maul gave them some momentum despite trailing 17-7.

They built on that after Api Ratuniyarawa and Paul Hill were sin-binned for Saints with Hill's illegal collapsing of a maul resulting in a penalty try for the Exiles.

Saints did not concede any more points despite being temporarily reduced to 13 men and Biggar slotted his second penalty from 40 metres out on the hour to calm nerves at 20-14.

However, when Ollie Hassell-Collins burst past two attempted tackles before setting Parton free to his right, the hosts needed to dig in to secure their third win of the campaign.

Albert Tuisue's off-the-ball infringement at a scrum saw Irish concede the penalty that allowed British & Irish Lion Biggar to mark his return to club colours with a winning contribution.

Northampton: Furbank; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Auterac, Matavesi, Hill, Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Painter, Moon, Lawes, Harrison, Lomani, Tuala.

Sin-bin: Ratuniyarawa (44 mins), Hill (46 mins).

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Donnell, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Dell, Van der Merwe, Nott, Mafi, O'Brien, White, Williams.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).