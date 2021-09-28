Max Wright: Bath Rugby loan centre to Newcastle Falcons on three-month deal

Max Wright
Max Wright won the World Championship at under-20 level with England

Bath have loaned centre Max Wright to fellow Premiership side Newcastle Falcons on a three-month deal.

The Wakefield-born 24-year-old has played 36 games for the Blue, Black and Whites since joining from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2017.

Wright was a World Rugby Under-20 Championship winner with England in 2016, and gives the Falcons extra depth in the three-quarters department.

"Max is a talented player," Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"It's no secret we have been a little short on numbers there due to injuries and international call-ups, and in a league as strong as the Premiership you need that squad depth.

"He has all the ability to fit into our system, and we're looking forward to working with him."

