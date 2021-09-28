Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Martin Gleeson and the England squad started a three-day training camp on Sunday

New attack coach Martin Gleeson says England want to be able to "create opportunities and finish them" as the side's training camp comes to an end.

England's attack was criticised as they finished a disappointing fifth in the 2021 Six Nations.

The outcome leaves work to do for former rugby league centre Gleeson, who was appointed in August and has two years' experience coaching rugby union.

"We want to be multi-faceted in how we attack," he told BBC Sport.

"We just want to be a team that can create opportunities and finish them.

"There are various ways you can attack against different styles and defences. We want to be able to combat most, if not all of them, then make decisions that need to be made on the field."

The former Great Britain player, 41, spent two years as a coach at Premiership side Wasps before joining Eddie Jones' set-up.

He is now helping England prepare for November's fixtures against Tonga, Australia and world champions South Africa.

Gleeson, who will support England as they build for the 2023 World Cup, said getting such a high-level job had "come a bit earlier than expected".

"When an opportunity comes like that to represent your country and work with this team, someone like Eddie who has got all the experience in the world, you can't refuse that," he added.

Earlier in September, Jones announced his 45-man England squad with big names such as Billy and Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and George Ford all left out.

The squad met up on Sunday and the players have now returned to their clubs.