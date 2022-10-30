Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sam Cane has come in for criticism from New Zealand fans amid their inconsistent form in 2022

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane and hooker Dan Coles have been ruled out of their autumn tour, which starts against Wales in Cardiff next Saturday.

Cane fractured a cheekbone as the All Blacks struggled in Saturday's 38-31 win over Japan.

Coles is also out of the three-match tour - in which they will face Scotland and England too - after calf problems recurred in the warm-up in Tokyo.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has called in Billy Harmon and Asafo Aumua.

However, Foster has yet to name a new tour captain, saying: "We've got an answer, but we've got about three different flights and team players all left late last night or early this morning so I haven't had a final conversation with the person.

"I'm just going to reserve that for a day, but it's all sorted."

New Zealand are already without Sam Whitelock, Will Jordan, Folau Fakatava and Leicester Fainga'anuku through injury and tour withdrawals for the tour that also includes games against Scotland and England.

Wales have not beaten New Zealand since 1953.