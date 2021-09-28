When will Wales' British and Irish Lions return?

Scarlets 2021 British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones and Liam Williams

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Cardiff Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live Radio Cymru 2 commentary; Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 3 October from 19:00 BST and later on demand.

Wales' 2021 British and Irish Lions are in line to return at different times in the United Rugby Championship.

Ospreys lock Adam Beard appeared as a replacement in the 27-23 win over Dragons on the opening weekend.

Before Beard's selection for the game at Rodney Parade it was thought the Welsh Lions would not come back until the third round of league action.

Ospreys coach Toby Booth says he sought permission for Beard to play from Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

"I won't expose any player that is not ready to play," said Booth.

"He has done a couple of weeks training; he was not exposed as much in the Lions series at the end of it.

"We have two Lions second-rows [along with Alun Wyn Jones] so that makes it a bit more difficult. I was in conversation with [Wales head coach] Wayne Pivac around that and we want to make sure we get our players back and playing well.

"We will mix and match around this block, but ultimately they have to be good to go and he [Beard] was good to go."

Booth believes it is unlikely Lions skipper Jones will feature on Saturday against Cardiff, but did not rule it out.

Booth also highlighted the shoulder Jones dislocated before making a remarkable recovery to play in the 2-1 Test series defeat by the Springboks.

"It is probably a bit soon, he is in full training, but we are making sure his shoulder is absolutely perfect," added Booth.

"If need be he could play, but he has to get in the team first."

Cardiff have two Lions in Josh Navidi and Josh Adams at their disposal with director of rugby Dai Young weighing up whether to throw the pair in a week early.

"The agreement is they are not available until we are in week three and we are in week two now, but it is everybody on an individual basis," stressed Young.

"We are talking to Wayne on the two players [Adams and Navidi]. If we all feel they have done enough, we will consider them, but at the moment we are in that process.

"We have to look at how much training they have from a rugby and conditioning point of view.

"It would be a week earlier than what the agreement was, so we would all have to be comfortable. None of us would consider putting any British and Irish Lions players out there if they were not ready.

"It is nip and tick on that. They are in contention, but you would not be surprised if neither plays."

Young's 'unwritten rule'

When asked whether he was surprised to see Beard feature against Dragons, Young added: "I can't comment on anybody else's players and only they know how much he has done.

"I always have an unwritten rule to keep out of other people's business, because you want them to keep out of yours."

Scarlets will still be without their tourists Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Gareth Davies and Liam Williams against South African side Lions on Friday evening.

The quartet are in training and could be in contention for the home match against Munster on 10 October.

"There is no rethink," added Peel.

"They have only been in 10 days, so it's important they are looked after well in terms of their return so they are in a position to perform.

"They are working hard and in full training with us and doing their extras in terms of their fitness protocols.

"I don't see it being a long-term thing and they will be back very shortly, but they are not in the frame for this weekend."