Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rachel Taylor also played for Barbarians before going into coaching

Worcester boss Jo Yapp and Sale Sharks performance coach Rachel Taylor will reunite to coach Barbarians women against Springbok Women's XV at Twickenham on Saturday, 27 November.

The game follows Barbarians v Samoa men in a double-header.

Former England scrum-half Yapp and ex-Wales back-row and captain Taylor coached the Baa-baas women's team to victory over Wales in 2019.

"I really enjoyed the experience last time," said Yapp.

She added: "South Africa are an extremely proud rugby nation. Under the guidance of Lynne Cantwell, the new high performance manager, I am sure they will continue to go from strength to strength.

"I know they will be a challenging opposition and it will be an exciting contest."

Taylor, who was briefly part of the Wales women's coaching set-up before the 2021 Six Nations, will assist head coach Yapp and said: "I'm totally chuffed to be asked to return."

Barbarian president John Spencer said: "It will be an historic day as the Barbarians host our first-ever double header as the home team at Twickenham and I know the Barbarians' trademark style of passion, skill and flair will be out in full force as the men's team take on Samoa and the women play Springbok Women's XV."

Barbarian's women's team coordinator Fiona Stockley will help Yapp and Taylor recruit the squad.