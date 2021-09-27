Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cooney was forced off in the opening half of Ulster's 34-29 win over Glasgow

Ulster are awaiting the results of an MRI scan to determine the severity of a hamstring injury suffered by scrum-half John Cooney.

The Ireland international was forced off in the first half of the province's win against Glasgow in their opening United Rugby Championship game on Friday.

He will miss Saturday's trip to Zebre, as will wing Robert Baloucoune who picked up a groin strain and was replaced by Will Addison midway through the second half.

Cooney, who is hopeful that the injury will not keep him out for a prolonged period, was replaced by 19-year-old Nathan Doak who scored 11 points as Ulster held off the Warriors.

An MRI scan on Monday afternoon will reveal the extent of the injury, with Doak and Dave Shanahan Ulster's other options at scrum-half.

Having collected a bonus-point win on Friday, Ulster face Zebre before hosting their Italian rivals Benetton in Belfast a week later.

Munster and Leinster also collected home bonus-point wins on the maiden weekend of the URC.