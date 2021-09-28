Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Phillips is carried off with a suspected long-term knee injury against Edinburgh

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Lions Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 1 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales; audio commentary on BBC Sport website & app, Highlights on Scrum V Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online,19:00 BST, and later on demand

Scarlets flanker Tom Phillips is in danger of missing the season after suffering a serious knee injury on his competitive return against Edinburgh.

The region are waiting on the results of a scan but fear the 25-year-old faces a long-term absence.

Phillips has just returned to Scarlets having been released by the region at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Scarlets are also struggling in the second-row with Aaron Shingler and Sam Lousi injured.

Wales flanker Shingler has moved up to lock and was forced off the field against Edinburgh with a back injury, while Lousi missed the match with a knee problem with Tom Price a late replacement.

Shingler and Lousi are not yet back in training ahead of the United Rugby Championship home match against South African side Lions on Friday.

Scarlets 2021 British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones and Liam Williams

Scarlets saw international locks Jake Ball and Tevita Ratuva leave the region at the end of last season and have young second-rows Morgan Jones, Jac Price and Josh Helps in their ranks.

Scarlets will still be without their British and Irish Lions quartet on Friday.

Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Gareth Davies and Liam Williams are still missing, despite Ospreys bringing on lock and fellow South African tourist Adam Beard as a replacement in the 27-23 victory over Dragons.

The four Scarlets players are training and could be in contention for the home match against Munster on 10 October.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell is back training after recovering from a calf injury but Scarlets say they will not rush him back.