Greg O'Shea won the 2019 edition of Love Island

Greg O'Shea, the Irish Olympian who won Love Island in 2019, has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 26.

O'Shea competed in the rugby sevens at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where the team failed to get past the group stage.

The versatile back has been a player since he was 18, coming through Munster's academy before competing for Ireland's sevens team.

"It just feels like the right time for me to close that chapter of my life, especially after reaching my goal of becoming an Olympian and with everything else I want to do outside of rugby," he wrote on Instagram.

O'Shea, who won the ITV reality show alongside Amber Gill, detailed on his YouTube channel that he has taken the decision in part because "in the sevens side of the game we are just not paid enough for it to be a viable long-term career".

He added he now wants to pursue presenting and social media opportunities.