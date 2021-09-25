Welsh men's and women's club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 24-25 September, 2021

WRU Premiership Cup

East

Ebbw Vale 16 - 6 Pontypridd

Merthyr 37 - 29 RGC

West

Aberavon 27 - 14 Swansea

Carmarthen Quins 10 - 21 Llandovery

Llanelli 18 - 21 Bridgend

WRU Championship Cup

Group 1

Cross Keys 21 - 17 Bedwas

Group 2

Cardiff Met 7 - 34 Ystrad Rhondda

Glamorgan Wanderers 29 - 17 Beddau

Group 3

Maesteg Quins 33 - 14 Tata Steel

Group 4

Ystalyfera 12 - 23 Trebanos

WRU Plate

District A1

Blaenavon 15 - 20 Abergavenny

Ynysddu 0 - 26 Brynmawr

District A3

Pill Harriers 28 - 27 Monmouth

District A4

Newbridge 14 - 10 Pontypool United

Talywain 48 - 13 Risca

District B1

Llanishen 18 - 13 St Peters

District C1

Aberdare 11 - 10 Abercwmboi

Treharris 20 - 22 Mountain Ash

District C2

Llantwit Fardre 15 - 10 Gilfach Goch

Ynysybwl 18 - 21 Rhydyfelin

District C3

Cambrian Welfare 20 - 23 Porth Harlequins

Treorchy 42 - 15 Cilfynydd

District C4

Caerphilly 25 - 11 Senghenydd

Penallta 36 - 3 Nelson

District C5

Dowlais 8 - 25 Bedlinog

District D1

Maesteg Celtic 17 - 21 Heol y Cyw

Pencoed 26 - 29 Aberavon Quins

District D2

Bridgend Athletic 17 - 13 Tondu

Nantyffyllon 16 - 24 Kenfig Hill

District D3

Porthcawl 26 - 16 Bridgend Sports

Skewen 27 - 7 Pyle

District E1

Mumbles 38 - 12 Ystradgynlais

Resolven 35 - 28 Morriston

District E2

Bonymaen 18 - 11 Birchgrove

Glynneath 39 - 29 Dunvant

District F1

Brynamman 13 - 20 Ammanford

Tycroes 33 - 10 Pontyberem

District F2

Gorseinon 44 - 10 Pontarddulais

Yr Hendy 6 - 50 Llangennech

District F3

Loughor 5 - 42 Gowerton

Waunarlwydd 26 - 20 Penclawdd

District G1

Burry Port 14 - 13 Nantgaredig

Carmarthen Athletic 17 - 36 Llanelli Wanderers

Felinfoel 28 - 7 Kidwelly

District H1

Fishguard & Goodwick 25 - 27 Aberystwyth

Milford Haven 5 - 28 Whitland

Pembroke 32 - 23 Tenby United

District J1

Dolgellau 7 - 29 COBRA

District J2

Caernarfon 11 - 14 Bethesda

Pwllheli 10 - 23 Llangefni

District J3

Nant Conwy 8 - 0 Ruthin

WRU Bowl

District A1

Blackwood Stars 0 - 72 Rhymney

New Tredegar 29 - 22 Aberbargoed

District A2

Fleur De Lys 38 - 14 Hafodyrynys

Llanhilleth 18 - 12 Abercarn

District A3

Blaina 18 - 11 RTB Ebbw Vale

Tredegar Ironsides 10 - 14 Garndiffaith

District A4

Newport Saracens 31 - 16 Trinant

District A5

New Panteg 6 - 45 Chepstow

St Julians HSOB 27 - 37 Machen

District B1

Llandaff North 15 - 15 Llandaff

District B2

Old Illtydians 15 - 27 CR Cymry Caerdydd

St Albans 40 - 34 Cardiff Quins

District B3

Pontyclun 16 - 19 Llanharan

District C1

Tonyrefail 20 - 26 Tylorstown

Treherbert 14 - 32 Penygraig

District C2

Gwernyfed 17 - 17 Cefn Coed

Ynysowen 71 - 13 Hirwaun

District D1

Nantymoel 62 - 7 Maesteg

District D3

Baglan 9 - 18 Aberavon Green Stars

Taibach 36 - 33 Cwmafan

District E1

Abercrave 26 - 25 Vardre

District E2

Penlan 17 - 19 Glais

District F1

Cefneithin 8 - 21 Amman United

District F2

Llandybie 17 - 12 Llandeilo

Penygroes 14 - 20 Llangadog

District G1

Laugharne 5 - 27 Aberaeron

Tregaron 17 - 78 St Clears

District G2

Furnace United 60 - 5 Bynea

District H1

Pembroke Dock Quins 0 - 31 Cardigan

District J2

Bangor 34 - 5 Abergele

Nant Conwy II 20 - 15 Colwyn Bay

District J3

Machynlleth 18 - 5 Welshpool

WRU Shield

District A1

Brynithel 5 - 53 Crumlin

Pontllanfraith 34 - 0 Cwmcarn United

District A3

Girling 10 - 80 Bettws

District A4

Beaufort 46 - 39 Forgeside

Old Tyleryan 8 - 31 West Mon

District B1

Sully View 15 - 7 Whitchurch

District C1

Tref y Clawdd 35 - 5 Llandrindod Wells

District E2

Cwmtwrch 33 - 31 Cwmgwrach

Rhigos 24 - 25 Pontardawe

District J1

Llangefni II 7 - 70 Holyhead

District J2

Dinbych II 16 - 26 Mold II

Flint 7 - 69 Ruthin II

