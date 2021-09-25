Welsh men's and women's club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 24-25 September, 2021
WRU Premiership Cup
East
Ebbw Vale 16 - 6 Pontypridd
Merthyr 37 - 29 RGC
West
Aberavon 27 - 14 Swansea
Carmarthen Quins 10 - 21 Llandovery
Llanelli 18 - 21 Bridgend
WRU Championship Cup
Group 1
Cross Keys 21 - 17 Bedwas
Group 2
Cardiff Met 7 - 34 Ystrad Rhondda
Glamorgan Wanderers 29 - 17 Beddau
Group 3
Maesteg Quins 33 - 14 Tata Steel
Group 4
Ystalyfera 12 - 23 Trebanos
WRU Plate
District A1
Blaenavon 15 - 20 Abergavenny
Ynysddu 0 - 26 Brynmawr
District A3
Pill Harriers 28 - 27 Monmouth
District A4
Newbridge 14 - 10 Pontypool United
Talywain 48 - 13 Risca
District B1
Llanishen 18 - 13 St Peters
District C1
Aberdare 11 - 10 Abercwmboi
Treharris 20 - 22 Mountain Ash
District C2
Llantwit Fardre 15 - 10 Gilfach Goch
Ynysybwl 18 - 21 Rhydyfelin
District C3
Cambrian Welfare 20 - 23 Porth Harlequins
Treorchy 42 - 15 Cilfynydd
District C4
Caerphilly 25 - 11 Senghenydd
Penallta 36 - 3 Nelson
District C5
Dowlais 8 - 25 Bedlinog
District D1
Maesteg Celtic 17 - 21 Heol y Cyw
Pencoed 26 - 29 Aberavon Quins
District D2
Bridgend Athletic 17 - 13 Tondu
Nantyffyllon 16 - 24 Kenfig Hill
District D3
Porthcawl 26 - 16 Bridgend Sports
Skewen 27 - 7 Pyle
District E1
Mumbles 38 - 12 Ystradgynlais
Resolven 35 - 28 Morriston
District E2
Bonymaen 18 - 11 Birchgrove
Glynneath 39 - 29 Dunvant
District F1
Brynamman 13 - 20 Ammanford
Tycroes 33 - 10 Pontyberem
District F2
Gorseinon 44 - 10 Pontarddulais
Yr Hendy 6 - 50 Llangennech
District F3
Loughor 5 - 42 Gowerton
Waunarlwydd 26 - 20 Penclawdd
District G1
Burry Port 14 - 13 Nantgaredig
Carmarthen Athletic 17 - 36 Llanelli Wanderers
Felinfoel 28 - 7 Kidwelly
District H1
Fishguard & Goodwick 25 - 27 Aberystwyth
Milford Haven 5 - 28 Whitland
Pembroke 32 - 23 Tenby United
District J1
Dolgellau 7 - 29 COBRA
District J2
Caernarfon 11 - 14 Bethesda
Pwllheli 10 - 23 Llangefni
District J3
Nant Conwy 8 - 0 Ruthin
WRU Bowl
District A1
Blackwood Stars 0 - 72 Rhymney
New Tredegar 29 - 22 Aberbargoed
District A2
Fleur De Lys 38 - 14 Hafodyrynys
Llanhilleth 18 - 12 Abercarn
District A3
Blaina 18 - 11 RTB Ebbw Vale
Tredegar Ironsides 10 - 14 Garndiffaith
District A4
Newport Saracens 31 - 16 Trinant
District A5
New Panteg 6 - 45 Chepstow
St Julians HSOB 27 - 37 Machen
District B1
Llandaff North 15 - 15 Llandaff
District B2
Old Illtydians 15 - 27 CR Cymry Caerdydd
St Albans 40 - 34 Cardiff Quins
District B3
Pontyclun 16 - 19 Llanharan
District C1
Tonyrefail 20 - 26 Tylorstown
Treherbert 14 - 32 Penygraig
District C2
Gwernyfed 17 - 17 Cefn Coed
Ynysowen 71 - 13 Hirwaun
District D1
Nantymoel 62 - 7 Maesteg
District D3
Baglan 9 - 18 Aberavon Green Stars
Taibach 36 - 33 Cwmafan
District E1
Abercrave 26 - 25 Vardre
District E2
Penlan 17 - 19 Glais
District F1
Cefneithin 8 - 21 Amman United
District F2
Llandybie 17 - 12 Llandeilo
Penygroes 14 - 20 Llangadog
District G1
Laugharne 5 - 27 Aberaeron
Tregaron 17 - 78 St Clears
District G2
Furnace United 60 - 5 Bynea
District H1
Pembroke Dock Quins 0 - 31 Cardigan
District J2
Bangor 34 - 5 Abergele
Nant Conwy II 20 - 15 Colwyn Bay
District J3
Machynlleth 18 - 5 Welshpool
WRU Shield
District A1
Brynithel 5 - 53 Crumlin
Pontllanfraith 34 - 0 Cwmcarn United
District A3
Girling 10 - 80 Bettws
District A4
Beaufort 46 - 39 Forgeside
Old Tyleryan 8 - 31 West Mon
District B1
Sully View 15 - 7 Whitchurch
District C1
Tref y Clawdd 35 - 5 Llandrindod Wells
District E2
Cwmtwrch 33 - 31 Cwmgwrach
Rhigos 24 - 25 Pontardawe
District J1
Llangefni II 7 - 70 Holyhead
District J2
Dinbych II 16 - 26 Mold II
Flint 7 - 69 Ruthin II