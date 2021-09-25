The 2017 World Cup hosts lost in the final minute of a dramatic game against Scotland in Italy

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs says his players have done the jersey proud despite their "heartbreaking" World Cup qualifying defeat by Scotland.

A last-gasp Chloe Rollie try saw the Scots advance to the final qualifying tournament with Ireland missing out on a World Cup place for the first time since 1991.

"Ultimately, we thought we were on the right track and had done the preparation to be successful," said Griggs, who would not be drawn on his future in the role.

"It's devastating, we've got 28 women there who had a huge goal, a support staff that worked tirelessly through a pandemic, through a Six Nations, through dates being changed and all with a goal.

"Sometimes you don't always get what you deserve in life. It's one of those things you have to take on the chin."

Ireland's qualifying tournament opened with a shocking 8-7 defeat by an unfancied Spain, which left them scrambling to recover their campaign.

A bonus-point win against Italy, who have now qualified for the World Cup, reignited their hopes and they arrived into Saturday's game knowing a bonus-point win would guarantee them a place in New Zealand next year.

However the tight nature of the game meant the bonus-point was clearly off the table from early in the second half, with Ireland fighting back from a 13-5 deficit to lead by five points going into the final minute.

"Speaking to the group, there's a huge core of young players there who have done the jersey proud," Griggs said.

"This won't be the last time they'll be in that jersey, I guess it was just a matter of once they reflect on this experience I hope it makes them better rugby players and also better people.

"Going through adversity like this, it's really tough. I think they need to hold their heads up high, it's so upsetting right now but I hope they can bounce back from it.

"We've struggled with our set-piece this whole tournament, if you don't have a set-piece you can't give the backs - as lethal as they are - the platform," Griggs said.

"Similar to the other games we created opportunities and chances and couldn't finish them."