Leinster's Garry Ringrose is tackled by Elrigh Louw of the Bulls at Aviva Stadium

United Rugby Championship Leinster (17) 31 Tries: Van der Flier, Porter, Tracy, R Byrne Cons: Sexton 3, R Byrne Pen: Sexton Bulls (3) 3 Pen: Goosen

Leinster began their United Rugby Championship challenge with a convincing 31-3 bonus-point win over South African side Bulls in Dublin.

Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter scored first-half tries for the hosts, with James Tracy and Ross Byrne crossing in the second.

Johnny Sexton kicked three conversions and a penalty, with replacement Byrne converting his own try.

Bulls' only points came from the boot of fly-half Johan Goosen.

The Bulls are one of four South African teams in the new competition, while Leinster go into the tournament having won its precursor, the Pro14, four times in a row.

It took just 14 minutes for the hosts to establish a 17-0 lead as the South Africans struggled to adapt to the early pace.

Leinster pressure led to a Sexton penalty after five minutes and that was followed up by a wonderful effort from man-of-the-match Van der Flier moments later.

Running in support of Hugo Keenan, the Ireland flanker picked up the ball 25 metres out and weaved his way to the line for a try that Sexton converted.

Porter, who missed out on the Lions tour through injury, scored Leinster's second just four minutes later, capitalising on a chip through knocked back by Ciaran Frawley and set up by Garry Ringrose.

Captain Sexton again converted and it looked ominous for the debutants, considered the cream of the South African crop who have landed in the northern hemisphere.

But they slowly grew into the game, out-half Goosen kicking their first points with a penalty in the 23rd minute.

That led to a better spell and only last-ditch Leinster defence kept them out, lively winger Madosh Tambwe having a try disallowed for a prior knock-on.

That third try looked like coming soon after the break but the Bulls somehow denied Leinster from close range three times in a 15-minute spell of pressure.

However, it was only a matter of time and replacement hooker Tracy was at the bottom of the heap after a driving maul collapsed over the line in the 57th minute, Sexton converting.

With just over 10 minutes to play, Cullen's side had their bonus point. Frawley's dummy in midfield opened up the play and the elusive Ringrose was able to send replacement Byrne over in the corner.

Leinster: Keenan; O'Loughlin; Ringrose, Frawley; Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Porter, Sheehan, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Ryan, Ruddock, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Healy, Baird, Deegan, Gibson Park, R Byrne, Osborne.

Bulls: Kriel; Hendricks; Mapoe, Vorster, Tambwe; Goosen, Burger; Steenekamp, B Du Plessis, M Smith, Steenkamp, Nortje, Coetzee (capt), Botha, Louw.

Replacements: Van Zyl, Matanzima, Van Rooyen, Swanepoel, J Du Plessis, Johannes, C Smith, Gans.