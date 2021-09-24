Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has praised his team's determination to hold onto their lead against Glasgow in their opening United Rugby Championship win.

The hosts were ahead by six going into the final 10 minutes, which were played almost exclusively inside their 22.

Having soaked up multiple phases of pressure they forced a knock-on to seal the victory.

"We can deal with why we were in that situation later," McFarland said.

"But the bottom line is we had to put in four sets in the 22 in the last 10 minutes and I thought we were outstanding.

"History would tell you that when it gets tight in the end, if effort is required and hard work, and an every-inch attitude then we're not found wanting.

"That doesn't necessarily mean we succeed every time but we're certainly not found wanting when it comes down to effort and fight."

Ulster scored five tries as 15,000 fans returned to Kingspan Stadium but were unable to pull away from their opponents in an end-to-end contest.

After a first half lacking in fluidity McFarland turned to his bench, bring on front rows Eric O'Sullivan and Rob Herring alongside debutant lock Mick Kearney.

The trio's introduction prompted Ulster's best spell of the game in which unanswered tries from Marty Moore and Nick Timoney saw them open up a 13-point lead - the largest of the game.

"Going into half-time myself and the coached felt we lacked a little bit of speed we're known for," McFarland said.

"That first half, there were passages where we looked a little bit sluggish and we want to play high intensity.

"If it's not happening you've got to make some changes, you can't just talk about it. We brought on those guys and I thought all three of those guys made a big difference.

"I thought Mick Kearney was absolutely outstanding for those first 20 minutes of the second half.

"It really added an intensity to our play and put us in control of the game. The fact that we ceded control of the game was another issue but it effectively won us the game."