Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne in action against Ruben De Haas during the summer international against the USA in Dublin

The 2021 Las Vegas Rugby Cup match between the USA and Ireland, scheduled for 30 October at Allegiant Stadium, has been cancelled.

The fixture was to be the first of Ireland's four autumn internationals.

A statement from the IRFU explained that "continued border restrictions on entry into the United States from Ireland and the UK had "presented insurmountable logistical challenges".

"The focus is now on rescheduling to October 2022," the statement said.

Border restrictions between Ireland, the UK and USA remain in place until 1 November 2021.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne, commented: "It's regrettable that the game won't be going ahead this October. From an IRFU point of view, the match presented the Irish team with another valuable Test match and the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at the impressive Allegiant Stadium.

"I am sure Irish supporters were excited at the prospect of seeing the team play in Las Vegas.

"Irish Rugby is committed to enhancing its connection with the Irish Diaspora in the US and has played memorable fixtures in Chicago and New Jersey in recent seasons as we further expand the Irish Rugby brand globally. We are very supportive at looking at rescheduling the fixture next year."

Ireland will face Japan in Dublin in their first November international on 6 November, followed by a clash with New Zealand on 13 November and finally a game against Argentina on 21 November.