Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

George North has played 102 tests for Wales and won three British and Irish Lions Test caps in Australia in 2013 and also toured New Zealand four years later

Wales and Ospreys three-quarter George North hopes to return from a serious knee injury during the festive period this season.

The 29-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in April.

That ruled North out of contention for the summer's British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

"I know [Ospreys boss] Toby [Booth]'s put the pressure on before Christmas, but if I can get back Christmas-new year time I'll be very happy," he said.

The former Scarlets and Northampton player had successfully moved from wing to centre as Wales won the 2021 Six Nations title.

But injury struck as Ospreys beat Cardiff Blues 36-14 in the Pro14.

If his return target is met, North could force his way into Wales coach Wayne Pivac's squad for their 2022 title defence, which kicks off against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, 5 February.

North, who recently signed a new Ospreys and Welsh Rugby Union deal, told Scrum V "all's going well at the moment".

He added: "It's been a long road so far, but I'm in a good group of rehabbers."

North is recovering alongside fellow Wales and Lions international Dan Lydiate, the flanker who fought his way back into the international reckoning for the 2021 Six Nations only to also suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their opening 21-16 win over Ireland in February.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake is also in the group regaining fitness.

"It's a tough old slog is rehab, especially for the time you're out as well," added North.

"Luckily with Dan there and Dewi I'm in a good group to rehab with and it's not always tough - it can be a laugh as well, which is great."