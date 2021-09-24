Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland's hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand rest on beating Ireland this weekend

Women's World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Scotland Date: Saturday, 25 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Alba

Head coach Bryan Easson says the exposure of reaching the 2022 Rugby World Cup would push women's rugby in Scotland to "the next level".

Easson has named an unchanged Scotland side for Saturday's decisive qualifier against Ireland in Parma.

With Scotland, Ireland, Spain and Italy all on five points after two matches, the top team after this weekend's ties will qualify and the runners-up enter a final qualification tournament.

"We're growing as a team," said Easson.

"But just that exposure to players at young levels, schools, clubs, to know they are pushing the players already here.

"We've got a young squad and to have more and more playing throughout the country because we got to a World Cup would really push us to the next level.

"The exposure of the game would be exactly what we need for the women's game."

Scotland followed their opening 38-13 defeat to Italy by claiming a bonus-point 27-22 win over Spain in the European qualifying group played over a fortnight.

Emma Wassell wins her 50th cap, while fellow lock Sarah Bonar is among the replacements after missing the victory over Spain due to work commitments.

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney, Nelson, Maxwell; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, McMillan, Malcolm, McLachlan, Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Cockburn, Dougan, Bonar, Gallagher, McDonald, Law, Evans.