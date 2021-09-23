Andre Esterhuizen: South Africa centre signs new Harlequins deal

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andre Esterhuizen in action for Harlequins
Andre Esterhuizen has scored three tries in 20 appearances for Harlequins

South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen has signed a new contract with Premiership champions Harlequins.

The 27-year-old, who has won eight caps for the Springboks, joined Quins towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign and helped to the title last season.

"Playing for a club with such a positive mindset is a truly enjoyable experience," he told the club website.external-link

"I think everyone wants to play for a team where you're encouraged to try things and be unconventional."

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Esterhuizen's new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.

Top Stories

Featured