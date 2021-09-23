Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson was one of eight uncapped players included in Eddie Jones' England training squad this week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 24 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson makes his first start of the season against Leicester following his call-up to England's training squad this week.

Atkinson is one of three changes to the side beaten at Northampton, Tom Seabrook moving to wing and Ed Slater and Ruan Ackermann starting up front.

Jack van Poortvliet takes over at scrum-half from Ben Youngs for Leicester, after their win over Exeter.

The other change for the Tigers sees lock Eli Snyman get his first start.

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings again starts on the bench for Gloucester, with Lloyd Evans keeping his place at 10.

Seabrook takes over from Jonny May on the right wing, while Slater comes into the second row against his old club, Ben Morgan moves to blind-side flanker and Ackermann starts at number eight.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"Leicester are a very good squad, they beat a decent Exeter team. Exeter have been good for years because they've got that squad where they can rely on various people, so beating any Exeter team is a big scalp and I thought Leicester were really impressive.

"They had a good set-piece and an aggressive defence. They were pretty hard to pick apart actually, this week.

"It's a massive challenge for us. We know they are likely going to be one of the form teams this year, so we're under no illusion how tough it'll be Friday night but the boys are keen to get back out there and try to get a win."

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We know it's going to be a very tough challenge. We know how tough a challenge that was when we were playing them towards the end of last season and it's a game we're looking forward to.

"They're at a similar time as we are in terms of the journey, in terms of the squad coming together, the coaching team coming together at Gloucester.

"We're learning an awful lot about ourselves as we go but one I keep saying is we've got to keep that attitude to learn, to want to be better, and that's exactly what we've taken from Saturday. What do we need to improve? Right, let's get on with the work."

Gloucester: Moyle; Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Evans, Meehan; Elrington, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Davidson, Morgan, Ludlow (c), Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Conradie, Clement, Varney, Hastings.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Potter, Scott, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford, Van Poortvliet; Genge (c), Dolly, Cole, Wells, Snyman, Martin, Reffell, Liebenberg.

Replacements: T Cowan-Dickie, Van Wyk, Heyes, Green, Chessum, B Youngs, Burns, Porter.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).