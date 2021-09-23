Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

McIlroy, 21, will win his 16th senior cap on Friday at Kingspan Stadium

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday 24 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website with match highlights online on Saturday; watch the game back in full on BBC iPlayer from Saturday evening

Ethan McIlroy will start at full-back as Ulster open their 2021-22 season at home to Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship.

Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune are named on the wings in an experienced backs divison.

There is a first competitive start for Bradley Roberts at hooker with Rob Herring providing cover from the bench.

Lock Sam Carter will captain the side with Iain Henderson not expected to play in the opening rounds.

Visitors Glasgow arrive with four debutants in their starting side.

Props Brad Thyer and Simon Berghan both make their first Warriors appearance in a new-look front row either side of Johnny Matthews.

Australian international Jack Dempsey starts at the back of the scrum while Scotland-qualified centre Sione Tuipulotu is named in the midfield.

With 15,000 fans expected inside Belfast's Kingspan Stadium to kick off the new campaign in a new competition, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has selected a strong side with nine Ireland internationals in the starting XV.

Baloucoune, centre James Hume and number eight Nick Timoney are all included having made their senior international debuts against the USA in July, with Tom O'Toole among the replacements.

Billy Burns and John Cooney continue their partnership in the half-backs while in the front row Academy graduate Roberts wears the number two jersey for the first time having made five appearances from the bench last season.

Herring, O'Toole and Eric O'Sullivan, who was included in Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's 50-man one-day training camp squad, form a strong replacement front row with Michael Lowry and Will Addison part of an impressive bench.

Lock Mick Kearney is set to make his debut, having joined the province from Zebre in the summer.

Ulster: McIlroy; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Roberts, Moore, O'Connor, Carter; Jones, Reidy, Timoney

Replacements: Herring, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Kearney, Rea, Doak, Lowry, Addison

Glasgow Warriors: Forbes; Steyn, Tiupulotu, Johnson, McLean; Weir, Horne; Thyer, Matthews, Berghan, Cummings, Gray; Wilson, Darge, Dempsey

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, McCallum, Bean, Harley, Dobie, Thompson, Smith