Byron McGuigan scored a try as Sale beat Bath 20-19 on the opening weekend of the new Premiership campaign

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 26 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish have made one change from their defeat at Worcester Warriors as Terrence Hepetema comes in for Benhard Janse van Rensburg at centre.

The Exiles have lost their past three at home and are chasing their first Premiership win since 27 March.

Sale boss Alex Sanderson makes one change from the side which narrowly beat Bath on the opening weekend.

Fly-half AJ MacGinty returns from international duty with the USA to replace the injured Rob du Preez.

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy Van der Merwe, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Donnell, Tuisue.

Replacements: Willemse, Dell, Hoskins, Nott, Mafi, O'Brien, O'Sullivan, Van Rensburg.

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; McGuigan, S James, Tuilagi, Yarde, MacGinty, Quirke; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, JP Du Preez, Neild, B Curry, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Taylor, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Birch, Dugdale, Cliff, Wilkinson, Solomona.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.