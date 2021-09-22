'The Ulster Rugby Show' team of Rory Best, Gavin Andrews and Tommy Bowe at Kingspan Stadium

Former Ulster, Ireland and Lions players Tommy Bowe and Rory Best are teaming up with BBC NIs Gavin Andrews to host 'The Ulster Rugby Show'.

The new weekly programme starts at 22:00 BST on Thursday (23 September) on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer.

It takes a light-hearted look at the latest news, results and talking points around Ulster Rugby and the new United Rugby Championship.

An interview with Ulster captain Iain Henderson kicks off the new series.

Henderson who discusses his summer with the Lions and his hopes for the new season ahead.

Best and Bowe are the two most successful Ulster players of the modern era.

Rory Best OBE is the only Irish captain in history to lead his side to victory over the All Blacks, Australia and South Africa. He won 124 caps for Ireland, made 218 appearances for Ulster and toured with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions.

Tommy Bowe scored one of the most famous tries in Irish Rugby history as he helped Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2009. He played for Ulster 168 times won 69 caps for Ireland scoring 30 tries. He toured twice with the Lions earning five test caps helping the test side win the series against Australia in 2013.

Rory Best and Tommy Bowe share a laugh on the new weekly programme

Presenter Gavin Andrews completes the line up as he and the two Ulster legends invite special guests and players to their Kingspan Stadium studio each week for some rugby discussion and a look at events on and off the pitch.

"It is going to be an exciting season with the new United Rugby Championship competition and the introduction of the big four South African teams,"

"I am really looking forward to being on the other side of the camera and hope that we can bring something of what we learned as players to the TV studio and that through our analysis we can help explain how games are won and lost."

Bowe said that "having played under the lights at a packed Kingspan Stadium I know what a privilege it is to wear the Ulster shirt and to play in front of thousands of fans".

He added: Over the course of this season it is going to be really interesting to speak with the current group of players and to see what motivates them to perform for their province.

"What an opportunity it is for us to bring fans right into the home of Ulster Rugby, to see a top professional team up close and to share a few stories as well with some of my former teammates. And as a former Ulster player who is now an 'Ulster supporter' I'm excited to see the fans back at the Kingspan and hoping to see this Ulster team excel on the field this season."

BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews is relishing the "exciting opportunity" of working alongside two Ulster Rugby greats.

"It's a new programme at the start of a new season in a new look league - so all change in a good way," he added.

"We're going to take a fun and informative look at the United Rugby Championship - and get to know some players and characters along the way. For anyone interested in sport let's hope it's a must watch - I can't wait to get started!"

Best and Bowe will also be part of the team for BBC Northern Ireland's live coverage of the URC which starts with the visit of Benetton to Kingspan Stadium to play Ulster on Friday 8 October.