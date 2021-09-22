Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jacob Stockdale scores a try for Ulster in last year's Pro14 match against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium

Ulster's away game against Connacht in the United Rugby Championship will be played at the Aviva Stadium.

The 23 October match comes a day after the final easing of Covid restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, with no limits on numbers at outdoor events.

Connacht have given up home advantage in order to allow more fans to watch the inter-provincial encounter.

"I see it as a brilliant opportunity to head up to the Aviva," said Connacht coach Andy Friend.

Connacht defeated Ulster 26-20 in a behind-closed-doors game at the Aviva Stadium on the return of the Pro14 last August following the Covid lockdown.

"Our fixture against Ulster at the Aviva last year was a really special occasion," added Friend.

"At the time it was our first game in six months and for most of the players it was their first experience playing at the stadium.

"You could see straight away that the venue was ideal for the type of rugby we want to play, and that helped give us the win we deserved.

"The prospect of returning there - but this time with thousands of Connacht supporters behind us - is something the staff and players have been fully behind since the start, and we can't wait until that day arrives."