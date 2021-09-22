Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath half-back Ben Spencer limped off in the weekend's narrow opening round defeat by Sale

Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga and scrum-half Ben Spencer are both out for an unspecified amount of time with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

England's Cokanasiga, 23, missed out on a place in Eddie Jones' training squad after picking up the injury against Cardiff in pre-season.

Spencer, 29, niggled his hamstring in Bath's season opener against Sale.

"Our main priority is to give both players our full care and support," director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

"We are bitterly disappointed for Joe after his recent history with injuries. He showcased exactly what he was about in the summer with England and we are confident our performance department will help him reach the highest level once again.

"Ben has been a key part of our side since his arrival at the club and he will give everything to his rehabilitation just as he does with his training."

Bath say neither injury will require surgery.