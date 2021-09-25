Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland have not played at a Rugby World Cup since 2010

Women's World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Scotland Ireland (5) 18 Try: Djougang, Peat Pens: Flood 2 Con: Flood Scotland (8) 20 Tries: Lloyd, Skeldon, Rollie Pen: Nelson Con: Law

Chloe Rollie's last-minute converted try kept Scotland's Rugby World Cup 2021 hopes alive and ended Ireland's dreams of reaching next year's rescheduled tournament.

Replacement fly-half Sarah Law kicked the conversion sending Scotland into the final qualifying tournament.

The result means Italy, who defeated Spain earlier on Saturday, advance automatically to the World Cup.

Ireland will not feature for the first time since 1991.

Scotland had been staring down the barrel of missing out on a third straight World Cup appearance having surrendered a 13-5 lead as the Irish came racing back to hold a five-point advantage in the final minute.

It is a bitterly disappointing result for Ireland, semi-finalists in 2014, who went into the game with one eye on a bonus-point win that would have seen them qualify automatically instead of Italy.

However as they chased Scotland's lead thoughts of four tries were put to one side as they scrambled to remain in contention. It looked as though they had done enough but the Scots, playing with a numerical advantage following Eve Higgins' 77th minute sin-bin, conjured up the decisive try.

They will now join Samoa, the runners-up of the Asian qualifying tournament and the winners of Kenya and Colombia's play-off in the final qualifying tournament, with the winners claiming the 12th and final spot in next year's competition in New Zealand.

Gutsy Scotland see persistence rewarded

All four sides in the European qualifying tournament entered into the final day on five points after two games giving them all a hope of claiming a top-two finish.

However Italy's 34-10 triumph in the day's first match extinguished Spain's hopes of advancing and also ensured Scotland could not qualify automatically even with a bonus-point win of their own, due to Italy's head-to-head advantage.

Ireland, who defeated Italy last weekend, knew securing all five points would send them through in first, so attacked Scotland's try-line early on.

Linda Djougang's spectacular individual try gave Ireland a first half lead

After early attacks were thwarted by handling errors and solid Scottish defending, prop Linda Djougang produced a spectacular burst, driving past four defenders for the game's opening try.

Despite Irish hopes that this opening would prompt a significance surge in momentum, it only served to jolt Scotland into action and when Edel McMahon was shown yellow for making contact with Rachel McLachlan's head, Hannah Nelson knocked over a penalty to put her side on the board.

By the time Ireland were back up to their full compliment Scotland were knocking on the door and eventually found a way in, with Nelson's brilliantly judged kick gathered by Rhona Lloyd to send the Scots into the break with a three point lead.

Ireland: Considine, Murphy Crowe; Higgins, Naoupu; Parsons; Flood, Dane; Feely, Moloney, Djougang; Fryday, Monaghan; Wall, McMahon, Griffin (capt).

Replacements: Jones, Peat, Lyons, Hogan, Molloy, Lane, Mulhall, Delany.

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney, Nelson, Maxwell; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, McMillan, Malcolm, McLachlan, Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Cockburn, Dougan, Bonar, Gallagher, McDonald, Law, Evans.