Richard de Carpentier: Bath sign former Harlequins & England Sevens forward
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Bath have signed former England Sevens forward Richard de Carpentier on a deal until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old spent pre-season on trial at the Rec, scoring a try in a friendly against Cardiff.
De Carpentier played 200 times for England Sevens and made three Premiership appearances for champions Harlequins during a spell last season.
"I'm excited to see where the club is going and there are some exciting coaches and players here," he said.
Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper added: "His professionalism and application to training fit with our values and we are excited to have him on board for the season."