Connacht and Ulster drew 12-12 in the women's interpro at Energia Park on 11 September

Former Ireland centre Grace Davitt says the recent women's interprovincial changing facilities controversy "didn't come as a surprise".

The Irish Rugby Football Union later apologised to Connacht and Ulster players about the temporary facilities at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

Players changed beside rubbish bins and rats were seen in the vicinity.

"It shouldn't happen in women's rugby. The thing is it doesn't surprise you," Davitt told Sportsound Extra Time.

The players were forced to use the temporary tented facilities because of Covid-19 regulations in the Republic of Ireland which prevent amateur teams from accessing indoor changing facilities.

A Connacht player posted a video on social media which highlighted the changing conditions at Energia Park and clearly showed Connacht branded tents beside rubbish bins and walls covered in graffiti.

Social media coverage promoted IRFU apology

The player who posted the video reported she could see rats around the temporary changing area.

"Connacht Rugby had a brilliant set-up down at the Sportsground - not proper changing rooms but had done the best they could," added 56-times capped Davitt.

"It just seemed a little bit haphazard in Donnybrook where they put the gazebos, knowing that the girls were going to get there early because of other sporting events in Dublin.

"Yes sport is amateur at that level. You are not playing for money but you think the investment that the girls are putting in at training, can they not just see an exemption to get girls into changing rooms?"

The interprovincial game took place on the same afternoon as the All-Ireland Football Final between Tyrone and Mayo which had 40,000 spectators at Croke Park.

Davitt also believes that a situation which the IRFU later described as "appalling" as it launched an official investigation into events on the day, would not have become a public controversy but for social media outrage following the initial posts by the Connacht player.

"It seems to be that it was only after the media attention that the IRFU apologised and said 'sorry….that shouldn't have happened'."

Former centre Davitt won 56 Ireland caps from 2005 to 2014

Facilities 'rattled Connacht'

The former Ireland player believes the totally unsatisfactory facilities affected Connacht's performance as they could only manage a 12-12 draw against an Ulster side that they would have been expected to beat.

"I think it probably rattled Connacht. You can see by the social media that it really affected them. In the game, they didn't really perform as well as they had in the other matches."

Davitt added that the Donnybrook debacle was another demonstration of why more resources must be put into the women's game by the IRFU.

"It is a case of put your money where you mouth is.

"We had a home World Cup in 2017 on the back of a fourth place at the previous World Cup. With a home World Cup, you should see the grassroots growing. Every club should be involved. An amazing spectacle in our country.

"Obviously Ireland didn't perform on the pitch. That was disappointing but there was some amazing rugby played and that should encourage more girls to play. Looking there today at the numbers, they haven't increased since 2017."

Women's game pro model must be found

In terms of the national team who are facing a real struggle to qualify for the next World Cup at the current qualifying tournament in Italy, Davitt believes a professional model must be found for the squad.

"It is getting better. I have to say at international level, it's way better. You see the big stadiums.

"[But] Ireland have to kick on. It's too difficult to try and compete with the English and the French when they are full-time athletes.

"What the English girls say, it's all about rest and recovery.

"I remember playing a Six Nations match, getting into Dublin Airport, travelling up the road, trying to get a few hours sleep and going into work the next morning. And then to do it all again the next weekend.

"When you are doing that between Six Nations matches, it's very difficult to let your body recover to face France the next week or whoever."