Louis Lynagh called up by England - Billy & Mako Vunipola plus George Ford left out

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh
Harlequins wing Lynagh (left) is the son of ex-Australia fly-half Michael, one of the Wallabies' all-time greats

England boss Eddie Jones has set about a major shake-up in his squad by leaving out a host of big names for a training camp later this month.

Billy and Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and George Ford have all been left out of the 45-man squad.

Eight uncapped players are named, including Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh and 31-year-old Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson.

Jones stressed "the door isn't closed" to those players not involved.

He also confirmed Saracens centre Elliot Daly has had an operation on a stress fracture aggravated on the British and Irish Lions tour and won't feature in the autumn Tests.

Lynagh, whose two late tries saw Harlequins win their first Premiership title for nine years as they beat Exeter in a thrilling final in June, is the son of Australia legend Michael.

Nine players who made their debuts in the summer, such as fly-half Marcus Smith, are also included as Jones looks to the future with the next World Cup two years away.

As was the case halfway through the last World Cup cycle, when Jones began to phase out the likes of Dylan Hartley, Chris Robshaw, James Haskell, Mike Brown and Danny Care, the England head coach has started the process of revamping his squad with the tournament in France in 2023 in mind.

"We have left out some experienced players but we're really clear that the door isn't closed to them, and we're looking forward to seeing them work hard to get back into contention," Jones said.

However Ford's exclusion points paves the way for Smith, who was called into the British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa in the summer, to get an extended run at fly-half this autumn.

An experienced core does remain in place, including the 109-capped scrum-half Ben Youngs, while prop Joe Marler has again made himself available having not featured in 2021.

"This is an exciting squad made up of experienced players and young guys who did well in the summer and have earned their place again," Jones added.

As well as Lynagh and Atkinson, the other uncapped players are Harlequins flanker Jack Kenningham, Wasps hooker Gabriel Oghre, Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke, Harlequins hooker Sam Riley, Sale prop Bevan Rodd and Northampton back Ollie Sleightholme.

Jamie Blamire and Trevor Davison of Newcastle, along with Alex Dombrandt, Joe Heyes, Lewis Ludlow, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Smith and Freddie Steward all retain their places after first being capped in the summer matches against the United States and Canada.

This mini camp forms part of England's preparation for their November Tests, with Tonga, Australia and South Africa the opposition at Twickenham.

England's 45-man squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle), Callum Chick (Newcastle), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Trevor Davison (Newcastle), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Jonny Hill (Exeter), Ted Hill (Worcester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), Beno Obano (Bath), Gabriel Oghre (Wasps), Sam Riley (Harlequins), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Backs: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Furbank (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester), Louis Lynagh (Harlequins), Max Malins (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Raffi Quirke (Sale), Adam Radwan (Newcastle), Harry Randall (Bristol), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

  • Comment posted by The_Welsh_Idiot, today at 10:20

    Theres still the real chance of a very Eddie team in all of that lot.

    I can still see

    Marler, Cowan-Dickie, Sinkler
    Itoje, Hill
    Underhill, Simmonds, Curry

    Youngs, Farrell
    Slade, Lawrence
    May, Malins, Watson

    Nothing against those players, but if he does that, what would you be learning or trying? (Aside from at 8 and 15, where the only choices to look outside of Jones default picks existed)

  • Comment posted by Tid, today at 10:19

    Great to see Lynagh in the squad. I hope he is given a proper crack and not selected and capped just to stop him playing for Italy or Aus who he is also qualified for. I think he is a real Jack Nowell type player, not afraid to hit the rucks and do the dirty work and busy about the pitch as well as a clinical finisher.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 10:19

    He must really like Alex Dombrandt as according to the BBC Eddie has picked him twice :)

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 10:19

    Great that Sam Riley is in. It’s unlikely that he’s ready for this level, but it sends a great message to the U20s: “perform at this level and we will take a look at you.”

  • Comment posted by baz, today at 10:17

    Dombrandt is so good, he got picked twice!

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 10:16

    A back line of

    Quirke
    Smith
    May/ Big Joe
    Manu
    Slade
    Watson/Radwan
    Steward/Nowell

    Would scare the living daylights out of the opposition

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 10:15

    Good thinking. Not the last we've seen of the vets tho. This is just a training cap for the new blood and out of form

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 10:10

    Anyone who followed the previous RWC cycle could have predicted this: 15-17 we played turgid, Conservative, dull but winning rugby (same happened this cycle except for a significant blip in 2021). 17-19 we brought in new faces, dropped some of the old guard and became much more attacking. Hopefully we see some good rugby in the autumn.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:10

    Mixed bag overall. Some real positives in seeing not only new players moved in but some room created for guys on form. Hopefully Dombrandt and Smith put their hands up in training and push for those starting places in the AIs. Really pleased Quirke is in there with Randall; hoping those 2 are also the match day squads scrum halfs.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 10:04

    I’m puzzled about Mako’s exclusion.
    Billy on the other hand has been out of sorts for 2 seasons now.

    Hope he comes back soon

  • Comment posted by kiwiboy, today at 10:03

    Oh dear, here we go again. Another season of mediocrity overseen by a man who simply should not be in the role. E.g. Lynagh? No blistering pace and defensively suspect.

    • Reply posted by BillJ, today at 10:11

      BillJ replied:
      An exciting talent

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 10:02

    Not sure how Jonny Hill and Farrell keep their places if form matters.

    Jones has to stop shoehorning both into his starting line up.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 10:08

      The Academy replied:
      Man. Still no autograph :(

  • Comment posted by Grand Master T, today at 10:02

    It's good to see Radwan pushing May etc. Some exciting young players.

    • Reply posted by BillJ, today at 10:12

      BillJ replied:
      Radwan's pace is scary.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 10:01

    Where is Big Joe C/ Sowed int he summer tests that he is back and has his mind back in gear.

    Steward is a must at FB

    Quirke and Smith at HBs, and use the ball at pace.

    Time to make Itoje or Curry Captain, and move on.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 10:01

    Ben Youngs.

    Great future player 🤦🏻

    • Reply posted by Moon, today at 10:15

      Moon replied:
      Youngs must have some serious dirt on Jones. He'll be lucky to be starting in the Leicester XV no matter England's.

  • Comment posted by usurp4, today at 10:00

    Finally!!! Looks like the squad we should have had 12/18 months ago

  • Comment posted by JohnB, today at 09:59

    Puzzles about Mako. Quality player

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 09:58

    The Vinipolas have been great servants to England, so on the one hand, it's sad to see them out. However, they have both become quite predictable in their play, so it's probably the right decision. Wish them well for the future.

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 09:57

    Talented, exciting, skillful squad...

    now Eddie just needs to ALLOW them to play!

    (don't pick Ferrari's and ask them to pull like tractors)

  • Comment posted by Grand Master T, today at 09:57

    We all said before last year's comps that he should have had Smith, Dombrandt, S.Simmons, etc, but he chose to ignore everyone. Having lost players to the Lions (and S.Simmonds being selected for the Lions), he was forced to finally make changes & select players for the future & next RWC. He may be a year late and have missed out on the opportunity to experiment in the 6Ns, better late than never.

