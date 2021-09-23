Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Priestland has won 50 caps for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Connacht Venue : Cardiff Arms Park Date : Friday 24 September Time : 19:35 BST Coverage : Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales; audio commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online,18:00 BST and later on demand

Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland will make his competitive Cardiff debut against Connacht in the United Rugby Championship (URC) opener.

Priestland, 34, featured in both pre-season matches after arriving from Bath and will partner Lloyd Williams.

Wales pair Jarrod Evans and Tomos Williams are named as replacements.

Wales lock Matthew Screech also starts in his second stint with the region as one of 11 internationals named in Dai Young's starting side.

Centre Willis Halaholo is reunited with Rey Lee-Lo in midfield as Owen Lane, Jason Harries and Hallam Amos form the back three.

Screech will link up with Seb Davies in the second-row, while Corey Domachowski, Kirby Myhill and Dmitri Arhip form the front-row.

New club captain Josh Turnbull starts in the six jersey and is joined by Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti in the back row.

Linking up with Seb Davies in the second row is newly-capped international, Matthew Screech, who gets his first outing in the blue and black since returning to the Arms Park over the summer.

"The whole 23 is hugely important, and the bench is going to play a huge role for us on the weekend," said Young.

"We're in a position where we can generally put a strong 23 out, and there's arguments that some boys on the bench could be starting.

Matthew Screech won his only Wales cap against Argentina in July 2021

"There's not much between them and the boys that are starting, and that puts us in a really good light.

"Your first selection is always tough because people have had different amount of game-time. But the important thing for us is that we've got a strong 23.

"We have a 15 that can go out and do a job, while also having some real finishers and we see these boys as ones who can come on, make an impact and put us in a stronger position."

Young says its important to start positively.

"There's added pressure to get a result because the first block of games is all about building points.

"You want to win games but you want to sit back after the five games and be happy with your point accumulation.

"We've got four out of five games at home so it's a hugely important start for us and we need to pick up as many points as possible.

"I've got huge respect for Connacht. They play a great brand of rugby and if we're not at our best then we'll lose. It's as simple as that.

"But we're confident that if we bring our 'A-game' on the weekend then we'll come away with the result. It will be tough but we can come away with the result."

Cardiff Rugby: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Jason Harries; Rhys Priestland, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Matthew Screech, Josh Turnbull (capt), Ellis Jenkins, James Ratti.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Carré, Dillon Lewis, Rory Thornton, Will Boyde, Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Max Llewellyn.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Matthew Burke, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Oisin Dowling, Ultan Dillan, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler (capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Jordan Duggan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Niall Murray, Paul Boyle, Hubert Gilvarry, Conor Fitzgerald, Sammy Arnold.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistants: Elgan Williams & Steff Edwards (WRU)

TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR).