Edinburgh's Mark Bennett claimed a try after creating an opening score for Blair Kinghorn

United Rugby Championship Edinburgh:(19) 26 Tries: Kinghorn, Bennett, Graham 2 Cons: Kinghorn 3 Scarlets:(8)22 Tries: S Evans, Hardy, McNicholl Cons: D Jones, S Costelow Pen: D Jones

Two tries from Scotland wing Darcy Graham inspired Edinburgh to a first league win at their new home against Scarlets at the DAM Health Stadium.

Inspired by new scrum-half Ben Vellacott, fly-half Blair Kinghorn and centre Mark Bennett also crossed.

Scarlets responded with tries from Steff Evans, Kieran Hardy and Johnny McNicholl.

It proved a first win in charge for new coach Mike Blair who has taken over from Richard Cockerill.

Both sides had former British and Irish Lions scrum-halves in charge for their first competitive games, with Blair eventually having the upper hand over Dwayne Peel in an exciting encounter.

Edinburgh had lost Lions duo Rory Sutherland and Duhan van der Merwe to Worcester in the off-season, while flanker Hamish Watson was still unavailable.

Scarlets were without Lions tourists Ken Owens, Gareth Davies, Liam Williams and Wyn Jones but still boasted 11 internationals.

Centre Jonathan Davies has taken over the captaincy and was reunited in the midfield with Scott Williams, who made his competitive return in his second stint with the region.

Williams had come back from Ospreys and was denied an early try following a forward pass from Steff Evans, before the Scarlets wing atoned with a smart finish in the left corner.

The visitors' attacking driving lineout were twice denied by the Edinburgh defence as the hosts demonstrated a more clinical approach.

Edinburgh responded with a brilliant break from his own line by Vellacott although the move came to nothing.

His half-back partner Kinghorn, preferred to Jaco wan der Walt at fly-half, soon galloped over for the hosts' opening try after swapping passes with Bennett.

Scarlets struggled to cope with the incisive breaks of Vellacott, who provided the scoring pass to Bennett for Edinburgh's second try.

Visiting fly-half Dan Jones missed a couple of early kicks at goal but slotted over a long-range penalty to reduced the deficit, but Graham took advantage of some sloppy Scarlets defence to fizz over from 20 metres.

The try stood despite a forensic look from the television match official on whether Vellacott had dispossessed opposite number Hardy illegally at a ruck. Referee Andrew Brace ruled in favour of Edinburgh and they led 19-8 at half-time.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies has taken over the Scarlets captaincy from Ken Owens

Scarlets wing Evans saw an early second-half try denied by a foot in touch following desperate defensive work from Graham.

Hardy shrugged off a lacklustre first half to slice through the Edinburgh defence for Scarlets' second try, converted by Jones.

Scarlets suffered a blow when second-row Aaron Shingler was forced off the field, especially after Tongan lock Sam Lousi had been a late withdrawal with a knee problem.

The lineout suffered and Edinburgh took advantage as they retaliated with a superb second try from Graham, which also brought up the attacking bonus point.

Home replacement hooker Dave Cherry escaped punishment for an off-the-ball altercation with Williams before Scarlets skipper Davies rolled back the years.

The centre demonstrated his class with a commanding hand-off of Kinghorn and smart inside pass to McNicholl, with Costelow converting to reduce the deficit to four points.

Scarlets' forward resources were tested further after replacement back-rower Tom Phillips suffered what appeared a serious injury on his first game back with the region.

Phillips was replaced by wing Ioan Nicholas as Scarlets desperately searched for a late winning try but it proved in vain.

Edinburgh: Henry Immelman; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Cammy Hutchison, Jack Blain; Blair Kinghorn, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, Lee Roy Atalifo, Marshall Sykes, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Jamie Ritchie, Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Boan Venter, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Connor Boyle, Henry Pyrgos, Jaco van der Walt, James Lang.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Ryan Conbeer, Jonathan Davies (capt), Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Rob Evans, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Aaron Shingler, Tom Price, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, WillGriff John, Shaun Evans, Tom Phillips, Dane Blacker, Sam Costelow, Ioan Nicholas.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistants: Ian Kenny & Graeme Ormiston (SRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU).