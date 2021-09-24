Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Scott Williams has played 58 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Scarlets Venue : The DAM Health Stadium Date : Saturday 25 September Time : 17:15 BST Coverage : Live on S4C; BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online,18:00 BST and later on demand

Wales centre Scott Williams will make his competitive return for Scarlets' United Rugby Championship opening match at Edinburgh.

After spending nine seasons at Scarlets, Williams joined Ospreys in 2018 before returning to his original region this summer.

Williams, 30, last played a league game on 1 January but has recovered from a shoulder problem after featuring in the pre-season win against Leicester.

Centre Jonathan Davies leads the side.

Davies was this week installed as the skipper instead of Wales hooker Ken Owens who has held the role for seven seasons.

Owens and fellow British and Irish Lions Gareth Davies, Liam Williams and Wyn Jones sit out following the summer tour of South Africa.

Scarlets still field a starting side with 12 internationals with only wing Ryan Conbeer, fly-half Dan Jones and flanker Dan Davis remaining uncapped players.

Wales flanker Aaron Shingler is named in the second-row behind alongside the fit-again Sam Lousi, who missed both pre-season wins over Nottingham and Leicester Tigers.

Prop WillGriff John is set for his Scarlets debut from the bench, which also includes returning flanker Tom Phillips.

Corey Baldwin is unavailable after picking up a foot injury against Nottingham.

Josh Macleod (Achilles), Rhys Patchell (calf), James Davies (concussion), Leigh Halfpenny (knee), Johnny Williams (shoulder), Tomi Lewis (knee), Tom Prydie (foot), Carwyn Tuipulotu (finger) and Iestyn Rees (ankle) are also unavailable.

"Everyone has worked hard in pre-season and there is a real excitement in the group about looking forward to a competitive fixture," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"It has been a long nine weeks or so and after all the hard work, the boys are excited to see where we are at."

Edinburgh: Henry Immelman; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Cammy Hutchison, Damien Hoyland; Blair Kinghorn, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, Lee Roy Atalifo, Marshall Sykes, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Jamie Ritchie, Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Boan Venter, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Connor Boyle, Henry Pyrgos, Jaco van der Walt, James Lang.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Ryan Conbeer, Jonathan Davies (capt), Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Rob Evans, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Aaron Shingler, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, WillGriff John, Tom Price, Tom Phillips, Dane Blacker, Sam Costelow, Ioan Nicholas.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistants: Ian Kenny & Graeme Ormiston (SRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU).