Jonathan Davies has played 91 internationals for Wales and six Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales centre Jonathan Davies has replaced Ken Owens as Scarlets captain for the 2021-22 season.

Davies, 33, led Wales during the summer in three Tests against Argentina and Canada after missing out on a third British and Irish Lions tour.

Owens, 34, has been Scarlets skipper since 2014.

The Wales hooker has agreed to sign a new Scarlets contract extension that will last until after the 2023 World Cup.

Owens has won 82 Wales caps, and played in five Lions Tests, including the three internationals against South Africa in the summer of 2021. The front-rower made his Scarlets debut in 2006 and has played 257 games for the region.

Davies was Scarlets co-captain with Rob McCusker for the 2013-14 campaign before Owens took over the role for seven seasons.

Davies made his Scarlets debut in the 2006-07 season and has played 170 matches for the region in two separate stints. He spent two seasons with Clermont Auvergne where he reached a European Cup final.

The centre returned to Parc y Scarlets in 2016-17 and was an integral part of the Scarlets' Pro12 title-winning side in May 2017.

Davies has won four Six Nations and two Grand Slams with Wales. He was also part of the British and Irish Lions Test side in 2013 and in 2017, when he was named as the player of the series in New Zealand.

Ken Owens is Wales' most capped hooker

"It is a massive honour to be handed the Scarlets captaincy, you only have to look at the captain's board to see so many great players and icons of the game who have led the club," said Davies.

"I am fortunate that there will be a strong leadership group around me - British & Irish Lions and experienced Wales internationals who have enjoyed success at domestic and Test level.

"Those players also know there is a hard-working, driven group of youngsters pushing them for the jersey so there is an exciting mix to the squad.

"Winning the PRO12 title with the Scarlets four years ago remains one of the highlights of my career and there is a real ambition and hunger among the players and coaching group to reach those levels again."

New Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel explained the decision to hand Davies the responsibility to succeed Owens.

"Ken has been a fantastic leader for us over the last seven years and will continue to have a huge part to play in the leadership of this group," said Peel.

"Jon is one of the most respected players in the game, someone with a huge amount of experience.

"He has been a leader amongst our group for a number of years and since I have been here his leadership qualities have been there for all to see.

"Foxy is the ultimate professional - when he speaks people listen. The way he conducts himself is an example to every player in the squad."