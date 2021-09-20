Josh Turnbull has played 157 times for Cardiff in all competitions since joining from Scarlets in 2014

Josh Turnbull has replaced fellow Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins as the new Cardiff club captain for the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old has played more minutes than any other Cardiff player in each of the last three seasons .

Turnbull's fine form was rewarded with a Wales recall for the summer matches against Argentina and Canada.

"It's a massive honour and privilege for myself and my family to captain Cardiff," said 13-cap Turnbull.

"To follow in the footsteps of so many great players, it's always a proud moment to lead the boys out - particularly at the Arms Park - and it's something I am looking forward to doing once again as club captain.

"I am excited about what this group can achieve, with Dai Young at the helm, the direction we are going and progress we are making."

Turnbull succeeds Jenkins on a permanent basis as Cardiff prepare to kick-off their United Rugby Championship season against Connacht on Friday, 24 September. The Scrum V live match will be shown on BBC Two Wales and the BBC Sport website.

'Deserved opportunity'

"Ellis Jenkins has done a great job over the past number of years, even when on the sidelines, and he remains a key player and leader for us," added Cardiff director of rugby Young.

"However, Josh stepped into that role on numerous occasions last season and I feel he deserves the opportunity to take that forward as club captain.

"He epitomises all of the qualities I want from a captain - he is very professional and diligent in his preparation, leads by example and gives his all in every training session and every minute on the pitch.

"He's a very important player for us, who I am sure will do a brilliant job as captain, but he will also be backed up by a group of other strong leaders within the group."