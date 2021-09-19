Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England hooker Rob Webber joined Jersey in the summer of 2020

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon has praised his pack - and the work of head coach Rob Webber - after their convincing 47-7 opening weekend win over London Scottish.

Having gone behind to a second-minute try, Guy Thompson scored twice in the first half on his return to the side.

Scott van Breda, Eoghan Clarke, Zak Farrance and Dan Barnes scored before Thompson completed his hat-trick.

"The work Rob is putting in is immense," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

The former England and Sale hooker moved to the island side in 2020 as forwards coach and was promoted to head coach last summer.

It is his first back-room role since retiring as a player after 16 England caps and 17 years in the top flight with Leeds, Wasps, Bath and Sale.

"They've got a real unity there and they're working hard, and it's important they go and back that up next week again," Biljon added of his pack, which suffered injuries to a number of players including hooker Jack Macfarlane.

"I think if you look at the way the game ended, I think we also had to problem solve and come through a bit of adversity.

"One of our back rowers was in the back line, a couple of big players for us were getting some knocks and injuries and [there was] a lot of shuffling around and moving around."

"But I don't think it detracted from our endeavour and the way we tried to play."