Callum Sirker's tries ensured a bonus point for the Pirates

Cornish Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver says there is more to come from his side after a 33-18 win over Richmond in their Championship opener.

First-half tries from Matt Bolwell, Tom Duncan and AJ Cant helped the Pirates lead 21-11 at the break, before Callum Sirker scored twice after the interval.

The bonus point win was one of five in the league on the opening weekend.

"You won't see the best of us yet, it'll be three or four games down the track," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It wasn't a full 80-minute performance, but I feel it was the right game to get the league going.

"We've got a lot to do this week but we'll be going up to Hartpury full of confidence, knowing we've got three good games in the bank now."

The main issue for the Pirates was their lineout, with prop Marlen Walker stepping in at hooker after a number of injuries.

"Marlen's arrows didn't quite go to plan but he's done extremely well to go from prop to hooker.

"Tom Channon's come back and he's done a sterling job helping us and we've got a loan player who's bedding in at the moment.

"Everyone has their own issues and for us at hooker we've just got to work through it, and hopefully in a week or two we'll look completely different."