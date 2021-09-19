Welsh men's and women's club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 19 September, 2021

WRU Premiership Cup

East

Cardiff Rugby 60 - 5 RGC

Merthyr 24 - 26 Ebbw Vale

Pontypridd 19 - 16 Newport

West

Aberavon 43 - 17 Llanelli

Bridgend 15 - 38 Carmarthen Quins

Llandovery 21 - 5 Swansea

WRU Championship Cup

Group 1

Bedwas 22 - 24 Bargoed

Group 2

Cardiff Met 10 - 25 Glamorgan Wanderers

Ystrad Rhondda 31 - 17 Beddau

Group 3

Neath 36 - 20 Tata Steel

Group 4

Trebanos 12 - 43 Narberth

WRU Plate

District A1

Abergavenny 21 - 5 Blackwood

District A2

Caerleon 8 - 3 Caldicot

District A3

Newport HSOB 14 - 12 Monmouth

Oakdale 12 - 44 Pill Harriers

District A4

Newbridge 38 - 6 Risca

Pontypool United 17 - 24 Talywain

District B1

Rhiwbina 25 - 25 Rumney

St Peters 18 - 21 St Josephs

District B2

Cowbridge 39 - 7 Taffs Well

Dinas Powys 27 - 14 Barry

District C1

Abercwmboi 29 - 21 Abercynon

Mountain Ash 34 - 10 Aberdare

District C2

Rhydyfelin 29 - 5 Llantwit Fardre

District C3

Cilfynydd 3 - 38 Porth Harlequins

Treorchy 14 - 3 Cambrian Welfare

District C4

Caerphilly 5 - 36 Penallta

Senghenydd 17 - 19 Nelson

District C5

Dowlais 13 - 29 Brecon

District D2

Bridgend Athletic 14 - 12 Nantyffyllon

Tondu 19 - 43 Kenfig Hill

District D3

Pyle 33 - 33 Bridgend Sports

District E1

Seven Sisters 12 - 12 Resolven

District E2

Dunvant 36 - 13 Birchgrove

Glynneath 21 - 19 Bonymaen

District F1

Pontyberem 10 - 28 Ammanford

District F2

Pontarddulais 10 - 16 Yr Hendy

District F3

Penclawdd 6 - 18 Gowerton

Waunarlwydd 38 - 7 Loughor

District G1

Llanelli Wanderers 21 - 17 Burry Port

Nantgaredig 24 - 45 Newcastle Emlyn

District H1

Crymych 27 - 5 Whitland

District J2

Llangefni 8 - 5 Bethesda

Pwllheli 8 - 3 Caernarfon

District J3

Ruthin 7 - 40 Llandudno

WRU Bowl

District A1

Rhymney 38 - 17 New Tredegar

District A2

Abercarn 15 - 20 Abertillery B G

District A3

Blaina 10 - 22 Nantyglo

Garndiffaith 13 - 10 RTB Ebbw Vale

District A4

Whitehead 17 - 38 Newport Saracens

District A5

Machen 32 - 13 Chepstow

District B1

Canton 64 - 0 Caerau Ely

Llandaff 13 - 43 Fairwater

District B2

Cardiff Quins 34 - 27 Old Illtydians

District B3

Llanharan 15 - 9 Pentyrch

District C1

Penygraig 24 - 20 Tonyrefail

Tylorstown 18 - 7 Wattstown

District C2

Cefn Coed 33 - 33 Deri

Hirwaun 24 - 51 Gwernyfed

District D1

Cefn Cribwr 11 - 20 Bryncethin

Maesteg 25 - 22 Glyncorrwg

District D2

Neath Athletic 3 - 0 Briton Ferry

Pontrhydyfen 6 - 27 Tonmawr

District D3

Cwmafan 10 - 18 Aberavon Green Stars

District E1

Abercrave 7 - 29 Swansea Uplands

District E2

Glais 7 - 5 Crynant

District F1

Amman United 43 - 13 Betws

Cwmgors 22 - 31 Cefneithin

District F2

Llangadog 17 - 19 Llandeilo

District G1

Aberaeron 33 - 10 Tregaron

Lampeter Town 44 - 13 Laugharne

District G2

New Dock Stars 44 - 0 Bynea

District H1

Llangwm 0 - 51 Haverfordwest

St Davids 3 - 27 Neyland

District J1

Mold 14 - 31 Wrexham

District J2

Colwyn Bay 19 - 16 Abergele

Nant Conwy II 21 - 6 Bangor

District J3

Machynlleth 12 - 3 Newtown

WRU Shield

District A1

Brynithel 14 - 16 Pontllanfraith

District A2

Tredegar 26 - 13 Trefil

District A4

Forgeside 15 - 7 Abersychan

West Mon 5 - 22 Beaufort

District C1

Crickhowell 0 - 39 Ferndale

District D1

Pontycymmer 35 - 18 Brackla

District E1

Pantyffynnon 5 - 87 South Gower

District E2

Rhigos 17 - 24 Cwmtwrch

District J1

Menai Bridge 3 - 29 Holyhead

District J2

Ruthin II 48 - 0 Dinbych II

Wrexham II 40 - 17 Mold II

