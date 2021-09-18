Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter are playing in Premier 15s for the second season

Defending champions Harlequins suffered their first defeat of the Premier 15s season as an impressive Exeter claimed a 24-12 victory at the Stoop.

Tries from Quins' Fi Fletcher and the Chiefs' McKinley Hunt left the hosts with a tight 7-5 lead at half-time.

But three second-half scores gave Exeter a valuable bonus-point win.

Bristol are top of the table on points difference after putting 19 tries past DMP Durham Sharks in a 115-0 win, with Saracens second.

Wales wing Courtney Keight scored five of Bristol's tries, including an eye-catching intercept on the halfway line, while Phoebe Murray claimed a hat-trick.

Sarries, who lost May's final to Harlequins, maintained their perfect start to the season by beating Loughborough 38-7.

Wasps came out on top in a close encounter against Worcester, quelling an attack from the visitors in the dying minutes to win 26-22.

Gloucester-Hartpury were also victorious in round three, keeping their place in the top four thanks to a 45-21 win against Sale.