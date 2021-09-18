Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Centre Eve Higgins returns to Ireland's midfield having started when they defeated Italy in April

Rugby World Cup Europe qualifier: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Sunday 19 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs had made four changes to his side for their must-win World Cup qualifier against Italy.

Eve Higgins comes in at outside centre with Laura Feely, Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon named in the pack.

Ireland need to win in order to keep their chance of a top-two finish in the four-team tournament alive.

A second straight defeat would end their hopes of automatic qualification for next year's World Cup.

The team that finishes second in the table will advance to a further qualifying tournament, but even that will prove a tall order should Ireland lose, after they fell to a shock opening loss against Spain last week.

Higgins' return is the only change made to the backline with Lucy Mulhall dropping out of the matchday 23.

Griggs has shuffled his pack with three changes, bringing Feely in at loose-head prop to join Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang in the front row.

Monaghan will make her first Test start alongside Nichola Fryday in the second row with McMahon named at openside flanker, meaning captain Ciara Griffin reverts back to number eight.

Ireland enjoyed a commanding 25-5 win over Italy when the sides met in the Six Nations in April, but a tougher challenge is expected on Sunday with the in-form side flying high following their 38-13 victory against Scotland last week that put them in pole position in the qualifying group.

Ireland: Considine; Murphy Crowe, Higgins, Naoupu, Parsons; Flood, Dane; Feely, Moloney, Djougang, Fryday, Monaghan; Wall, McMahon, Griffin.

Replacements: Jones, Peat, Lyons, Hogan, Molloy, Lane, Breen, Delany.