Beibhinn Parsons scored Ireland's opening try and broke through the Italian defence to help create their second

Rugby World Cup qualifying Italy (0) 7 Try: Rigoni; Con: Sillari Ireland (5) 15 Tries: Parsons, Murphy Crowe; Con: Flood; Pen: Flood

Ireland revived their hopes of World Cup qualification with a gutsy 15-7 win over Italy in Parma.

Beibhinn Parsons scored the opening try after 29 minutes to give the Irish a five-point lead at the break.

The Italians took the lead thanks to Beatrice Rigoni's converted try on 55 before Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe crossed after a sensational burst from Parsons.

Italy remain top of the qualifying pool on five points, ahead of Ireland on points difference.

Spain are third on four points but can take top spot if they beat Scotland later on Sunday evening.

Only the winner of the four-team tournament progresses to the finals in New Zealand with the runners-up entering the final qualification tournament.

With their confidence dented from the shock defeat by Spain, Ireland started the game in sluggish fashion, conceding three penalties from four scrums inside the opening 20 minutes.

However, they dug deep to put the Italians under pressure and had the chance to put their first points on the board with a 23rd-minute penalty, only for Stacey Flood's kick to strike the post.

Six minutes later, Flood was involved once more when the out-half collected the ball from Kathryn Dane after an Irish maul had collapsed and passed to Parsons, who touched down in the corner.

The win moves Ireland level on points with pool leaders Italy

That try appeared to spark Italy into life but the Irish defence was resolute in the face of rising Azzurre pressure with Ciara Griffin and Cliodhna Moloney making crucial tackles before Flood stormed out of defence with a clever sidestep to drive Ireland up the pitch and keep their lead intact at the break.

Ireland's frustrations were compounded when, six minutes after the restart, Eimear Considine was yellow-carded for a high tackle.

Italy duly capitalised on their numerical advantage when Rigoni rampaged clear down the left wing before touching down in the corner. Salleri's conversion gave the Italians the edge with just under half an hour remaining.

The Irish kept their composure, however, and got their noses back in front thanks to Flood's penalty after Rigoni's yellow card for a deliberate knock on.

Parsons was the inspiration for Ireland's second try as the winger tore through the Italian defence to spring an attack that culminated in Murphy-Crowe crossing the line to hand momentum back to the visitors.

While it was far from a vintage Ireland performance, Adam Griggs' side did enough to breathe new life into their quest for World Cup qualification and will hope to use their newfound momentum to beat Scotland in their final qualifier on Saturday.

Ireland: E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Feely, C Moloney, L Djougang, N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, E McMahon, C Griffin.

Replacements: N Jones, L Peat, L Lyons, B Hogan, C Molloy, E Lane, E Breen, L Delany.