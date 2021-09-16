Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gabby Logan also presents BBC Wales' Six Nations Sin Bin

Gabby Logan will join the Scrum V team to present coverage of BBC Cymru Wales' live Friday night United Rugby Championship (URC) games.

Logan will join regular presenter Catrin Heledd as BBC Scrum V Live broadcasts 18 games in 2021-22.

Heledd will also present Scrum V Sunday highlights programmes.

Pundits will include Wales and British and Irish Lions Jamie Roberts and Ken Owens as well as former referee Nigel Owens.

Logan said: "With the formation of the United Rugby Championship and rugby's return to Friday nights on the BBC, it's an exciting time for the sport in Wales and I'm excited to be joining the team. We'll be covering all the action throughout the season and I can't wait for it all to kick off."

BBC Cymru Wales director of programmes and services Rhuanedd Richards said: "I'm delighted Gabby is joining the Scrum V team and bringing her expertise, talent and passion for the game to our screens.

"We're gearing up for a fantastic season of sport."

Cardiff host Irish team Connacht in the first Scrum V Live game on the opening night of the competition, Friday, 24 September.

Teams from Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy have been joined by South Africa's four strongest teams for the launch of the new tournament, which has succeeded the Pro14.