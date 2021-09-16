Bristol beat Saracens 16-12 when the sides last met in August 2020

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens return to Premiership action as they host last season's table-toppers Bristol at Ashton Gate.

Sarries are without their British and Irish Lions players, so Alex Lozowski starts at fly-half after returning from loan, while Ben Earl faces the side for whom he played last season.

Bristol are without stars such as Kyle Sinckler and Semi Radradra.

Full-back Charles Piutau starts while scrum-half Harry Randall is on the bench after his summer England debut.

Saracens are in the top flight for the first time since October 2020, when they were relegated for salary cap breaches at the end of the coronavirus-delayed 2019-20 season.

They won the Championship last season after a truncated campaign that began in March, but are without the likes of Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola as they recover from the Lions tour to South Africa.

Bristol - who topped the Premiership table by three points last season - play a competitive game at Ashton Gate for the first time since their dramatic extra time defeat by Harlequins in the Premiership semi-final in June.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"After that semi-final, don't get me wrong, for a moment I was sitting there not happy about, you know, what happened.

"But then my role as the leader is to pull everyone out of it, and we brought everyone in and I said forget it was a semi-final, let's look at what we did well, how did we play our best rugby in that 28 minutes and highlight it towards the plan.

"Now, let's look at the rest of the game and what actually happened and how we lost the game.

"We've got to take the learning, because we're not over. The journey is not over."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall:

"It's just the start of a new season for us.

"This is what we've always done and it's important that we do what we have done in the past.

"The group are very involved in this, what we prize and value as a group on and off the field, and what we tend to find is if we get those things right, the rest takes care of itself.

"This is a very long season and we're confident that we'll get stronger the longer the season goes on."

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Leiua, Lloyd; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Armstrong, Attwood, Heenan, Randall, Bedlow,Adeolokun.

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Lewington, Morris, Tompkins, Segun; Lozowski, Davies; Adams-Hale, Woolstencroft, Riccioni, Isiekwe, Swinson, Wray (capt), Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Barrington, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Reffell, Simpson, Manu Vunipola, Harris.