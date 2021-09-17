Premiership: Northampton Saints v Gloucester
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 18 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Northampton will be led out by back row Lewis Ludlam in his first competitive game as solo club captain.
South African forward Juarno Augustus could make his bow off the bench though Saints are without Lions lock Courtney Lawes and the injured Dan Biggar.
Gloucester give a debut to Australian scrum-half Ben Meehan while Ben Morgan starts out of position at lock.
The Cherry and Whites won at Saints in May, one of only two away Premiership victories for the club last season.
Chris Boyd's hosts, meanwhile, have only won one of their past six season-openers, at Saracens in 2019.
Northampton: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins; Grayson; Mitchell; Waller, Fish, Painter, Ribbans, Moon, Wood, Ludlam (capt), Harrison.
Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Augustus, Tupai, Tuala, Coles.
Gloucester: Moyle; May, Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Evans, Meehan; Elrington, Singleton, Balmain, Morgan, Davidson, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Clement.
Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Ackermann, Varney, Hastings, Kveseladze.
Referee: Karl Dickson.
