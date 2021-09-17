Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Willi Heinz will play alongside fly-half Owen Williams, having played together previously at Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 18 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester include seven summer signings in their squad, with England scrum-half Willi Heinz and Wales pair Scott Baldwin and Owen Williams starting.

They are without Rory Sutherland and Duhan van der Merwe though England pair Ollie Lawrence and Ted Hill both start.

London Irish give a debut to South Africa prop Marcel van der Merwe.

Scrum-half Ben White, inside centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg and winger Kyle Rowe also make their bows after joining the club this summer.

Worcester have not won a Premiership game since beating Irish in the first game of last season, excluding declared victories due to coronavirus, losing all the other 18 league matches they played.

Meanwhile, Irish finished last season with six straight defeats and last won at Sixways in 2013.

Worcester: Nanai; Heward, Lawrence, Venter, Humphreys; Williams, Heinz (co-capt); Waller, Baldwin, Judge, Hatherell, Clegg, Hill (co-capt), Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: Annett, Thomas, Owlett, Garvey, Kitchener, Chudley, Shillcock, Morris.

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Van der Merwe, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Donnell, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Dell, Hoskins, Nott, O'Brien, O'Sullivan, Williams, Stokes.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.