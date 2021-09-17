Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins beat Exeter 40-38 in last season's Premiership final

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 19 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons give a debut to wing Iwan Stephens, son of former Wales international Colin.

Mike Brown misses out on making his Falcons debut against his former side because of a rib injury.

Premiership champions Harlequins will give debuts to Jack Walker and Italy fly-half Tommy Allan.

Skipper Stephan Lewies is out injured so Alex Dombrandt, who made his England debut over the summer, is captaining the side in his absence.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards:

"Playing the champions on the opening weekend gives you a measure of where you are, and everybody's up for it.

"We know we're playing against a side which is very unpredictable, we'll fight right through until the end and we're not in a bad place going into it."

Harlequins senior coach Tabai Matson:

"It's great to get our competitive season kicked off in Newcastle this weekend. Pre-season has offered us a great opportunity to settle back in, welcome in some new faces, myself included, and sharpen our rugby for the season ahead.

"It's great to see a really strong mixture of continuity from last season's title win and some fresh faces through a few academy boys and summer arrivals."

Newcastle: Penny, Radwan, Stevenson, Lucock, Stephens, Connon, Schreuder, Mulipola, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Van der Walt, Welch, Fearns.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Fuser, Collett, Nordli-Kelemeti, Haydon-Wood, Wacokecoke.

Harlequins: Garcia Botta, Walker, Kerrod, Symons, Lamb, Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt, Care, Allan, Murley, Esterhuizen, Marchant, Lynagh, Green.

Replacements: Riley, Marler, Trenier, Tizard, White, Steele, Jones, Northmore.